“In Kirchnerism, you don’t decide when you leave. You stay and you go when it is defined here. And here, Cristina decides.”

The phrase, forceful, arises from the environment of the Vice President of the Nation and refers to the fate of Martín Maximiliano Guzmán, the Minister of Economy who dared to tighten the rope with Federico Basualdo, an undersecretary of State but who he is the main energy advisor of christinism and that refers politically to La Cámpora, led by deputy Máximo Kirchner and Minister Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro.

This maxim of Kirchnerism can be confirmed by several. Who can give the most eloquent testimony of wanting to leave but who he had to stay and endure various types of derision is Julio Miguel De Vido, the former head of Planning. In Cristina Kirchner’s second term, he continued to be a minister but emptied of power, due to the growth in influence and action of Axel Kicillof, then Minister of the Economy, who was already becoming one of the voices most listened to by Fernández de Kirchner.

Another example of that was Florencio Randazzo, to whom the then President did not allow him to compete in the presidential STEP, by blessing a single formula composed of Daniel Scioli and Carlos Zannini. Randazzo stayed as Minister of the Interior and Transport for six more months -until the last day of CFK’s presidential mandate-, now with zero power and distanced from all Kirchnerism.

Now, in May 2021, the equation can be repeated with Martín Guzmán, who knew how to be a darling of Cristina, upon being received to discuss economic issues both in the department of the Kirchners in Capital -located in Juncal and Uruguay- and in the house of El Calafate, the place in the world of the current vice president.

Federico Basualdo, former head of the ENRE and still, undersecretary of Electric Energy

Last week Guzmán asked President Alberto Ángel Fernández and the Chief of Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero, the departure of Federico Basualdo, Undersecretary of Energy, whom the economic minister wanted out of his organization chart for not having worked in harmony with issues related to utility rates.

What followed was already recognized: the request for resignation ran fast through the media but was annulled by the immediate action of La Cámpora, who defended and supported his bishop in the Energy category. Cristina blessed and Basualdo continues.

But in Casa Rosada they maintain that the undersecretary’s days are numbered: “Continue for a few days. When the matter calms down, it will go away,” said this weekend an official who sees Alberto Fernández every day. “Issue finished. For us nothing to say. Guzmán firm. And there is only one President. We do a drama for Basualdo that nobody knows about him and never scored a goal,” detailed another of those closest to the head of state.

Alberto Fernández speaks and Martín Guzmá. Clarín Archive

From La Cámpora, this Monday they ratified the logic that officials do not decide when they leave but that the cards of the game are handled by their political boss: “Guzmán has to continue, how can he not continue? We don’t want it to go away. They both stay. Nobody leaves “, they indicated from the same power plant that last Friday, when the Basualdo Gate was unleashed, they pointed out that “there was never a request to resign” to the Cristinista undersecretary and that he described as “press operations” the diffusion from Economy of Basualdo’s departure.

Also this Monday, the missing accolade arrived from La Plata. Axel Kicillof spoke on the radio, described Basualdo “as an excellent official” and, most importantly, marked the field with the tariff issue: “The increase cannot exceed one digit. If you talk about an increase, it cannot exceed the one that was established at 9%; that discussion is already settled. Greater increases, with skinny pockets, with moments of pandemic, it is very difficult to think, “said the most listened to by Cristina Kirchner and awarded in a matter where the Casa Rosada -and the Ministry of National Economy – imagined different, with 15% increases in the course of the year.

But the dynamics of the Frente de Todos is like this and the last word seems to always be that of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.