The ruling Senate bloc, which responds to Cristina Kirchner, marked the field for Martín Guzmán. Unaccompanied by Together for Change, they ruled the Oscar Parrilli’s draft declaration which asks that the disbursement from the International Monetary Fund – estimated at 4350 million dollars – be used to “alleviate the pandemic” and not to pay “debt or interest.” They will take it to the venue in the next session.

“This is not the internal government as they say. This project has a clear recipient and is the International Monetary Fund; its authorities and member countries. So that they have a more egalitarian policy, “said Parrilli at the start and added:” It is a contribution for our Government in the face of the negotiation that it has to carry out. We are not hindering, in any case helping him. Let the journalists say what they want. “

“Clearly, and the project says so, It is not intended for the IMF but for Minister Guzman. He is the one who is suggested what to do with these resources, “retorted the radical Julio Martínez, who considered “absolutely unnecessary” the text because “the same Fund spokesmen announced that it is not to pay debt.”

As it is a declaration project and not a law, although it is approved in both chambers it is not binding, it does not become an obligation. It is mainly a political sentence from the Frente de Todos within the ruling party itself.

Its advance takes place before the meeting of Martín Guzmán with the head of the Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, and after the strong internal between the Minister of Economy and Kirchnerism due to the frustrated departure of the Undersecretary of Electric Energy, Federico Basualdo; man who answers to the vice president.

What does the text say?

It is a draft declaration presented 10 days ago and signed, in addition to by Parrilli, by the head of the Senate’s Frente de Todos block, José Mayans, by Anabel Fernández Sagasti, Carlos Caserio, María de los Ángeles Sacnun, Alfredo Luenzo , José Neder and Jorge Taiana.

Specifically, it requests that “the funds that correspond to Argentina as a result of the forthcoming issuance of Special Drawing Rights from the IMF are applied to finance the implementation of public policies aimed at solving the serious problems of Argentine society derived from the COVID 19 pandemic, such as health, poverty reduction, education, housing, job creation, among others, and not to the payment of the debt for principal, interest or expenses, that the country maintains with said international financial organization and / or with other countries included in the Paris Club and that in both cases are in the process of negotiation ”.

In the substantiation they point out that “there have been some voices in Argentina that indicate that the Government should analyze the possibility of allocating the part that corresponds to this new issue to the payment of maturities with the IMF and the Paris Club” this year.

In this sense, they impose their position: “In our opinion, this decision would constitute a serious economic, social and political error and would not meet the main objective that said funds have, since through the payment of debt the money would return to rich countries, increasing inequality and inequity “, they point out and warn that “the data on poverty are alarming” and that “the country has never been in such tremendous circumstances.”