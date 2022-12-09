One day before learning of the sentence that has sentenced her to six years in prison and lifelong disqualification from holding public office, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, Vice President of Argentina, declared in the first interview she had given in the last five years to the Brazilian newspaper ‘ Folha de Sao Paulo’ that “Justice persecuted leaders” like her and Lula. She was referring, as she said, “to the judicial power that was previously exercised by the military and that wants to control the popular will and obstruct governments that promote social inclusion and the defense of national heritage.” Nothing to do, according to her, with the crime of defrauding the State for which she has finally been sentenced, committed during her two terms between 2007 and 2015 and whose amount amounts to 953 million euros. The sentence cites a rampant spiral of corruption, bribery and distribution of public works contracts that seriously affected public coffers.

Argentina, which is currently experiencing an economic situation that suffers from 90% annual inflation and there are signs of poverty in 30% of the population, only seems to be united with its team, which this Friday was playing to be in the World Cup semifinals from Qatar. The struggle between a government in dispute with the judiciary went into the background for a few moments. Everything will be harder if Messi’s Argentina does not win the World Cup.

A true personality in her country, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (69 years old) has gone through all phases of politics. She has been a deputy, senator, first lady and president of the country twice and now serves as vice president in the Government of Alberto Fernández. The conviction, which considers her guilty of fraud and corruption when she was head of state of Argentina, has had a strong impact on the nation, and the climate of tension has increased between ‘Kirchnerism’ and the judiciary, which has received serious accusations. of alleged collusion with other actors in the political, economic and even media systems.

Last Thursday, the National Police went to the Palace of Justice, where the offices of the Supreme Court are located, which has been the target of repeated attacks by the Executive, and to Comodoro Py, where the headquarters of the Federal Justice and the Oral Court are located. Kirchner was condemned for anonymous calls threatening the presence of bombs at both sites. The agents, however, did not find any artifacts.

The supporters of the vice president did not take long to compare the situation of Cristina Fernández with the one that Juan Domingo Perón lived in his day when he was arrested by military opponents. The Prosecutor’s Office had requested a sentence greater than 12 years. However, the three judges who decided the verdict sentenced half of her and acquitted her for the crime of illicit association, of which she was also accused. The historic sentence is appealable and as long as the Supreme Court does not issue her verdict, the former leftist president could present her candidacy in next year’s presidential elections. However, for the moment, and after having been sentenced, she has made it clear that she would not run: “I am not going to be a candidate for anything, neither for senator, nor for deputies nor for president of the nation,” she stressed through their social networks.

public works contracts



In this sense, the Justicialista Party, led by the nation’s president, Alberto Fernández, immediately expressed his support for the vice president on his Twitter account. “Peronism does not abandon those who play it for the people,” he said in capital letters to later express his strongest repudiation “of the judicial persecution and the attempted ban that Cristina Fernández de Kirchner has been suffering.”

It is not a novelty that in Argentina, since the return to democracy in 1983, a president of the country faces a trial of these characteristics. Before the widow of also former president Néstor Kirchner, Carlos Menem was on the bench, five times, and Fernando De la Rúa, who ended up acquitted. Another vice president who was also sentenced was Amado Boudou, Cristina Fernández’s deputy between 2011 and 2015, and in 2018 he was sentenced to five years and ten months in prison for the irregular purchase of a money printing press in 2010 when he was Minister of Economy. .

The Prosecutor’s Office based its accusation against the vice president on the fraudulent awarding of public works contracts between 2007 and 2015 in the province of Santa Cruz during the twelve years that the Kirchners ruled. Cristina Fernández has considered her ruling almost a persecution against her. She has denied everything, she has pleaded not guilty but, on the other hand, she has accused a supposed “parastatal judicial mafia” of being behind everything. “The idea was to condemn me as they finally did” and she hinted that the verdict was written in advance. She denied all accusations. She pointed out that she was not responsible for any fraud against the public administration because she, as president, neither administered nor executed those budgets. “This is a parallel State and mafia, judicial mafia, and the confirmation of a parastatal system, where decisions are made on the life, patrimony and freedom of all Argentines,” said the former head of the Argentine State.