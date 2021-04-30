Federico Basualdo will not have the media notoriety of higher-ranking officials, but his influence in the energy policy of the Alberto Fernández government it was well marked until this Friday in which the Ministry of Economy they asked him to resign, amid the official decision to increase electricity rates by 9% from May.

However, from Kirchnerism they came out to deny the departure of the official, who was confirmed in office according to sources entrusted to Clarion. “There is no resignation, there was never a request. Federico Basualdo remains in office“They said close to the official. In the morning, Clarion and other media were able to verify that he had been asked to resign from the Ministry led by Martín Guzmán and the Secretariat under his orbit, headed by Darío Martínez.

Basualdo responds directly to Máximo and Cristina Kirchner dI enter the Secretariat, just as I had done before from the ENRE. He, as the other K benchmark in the sector Federico Bernal, Enargas head, had been one of the main named to succeed Lanziani in August last year.

It would have been, in any of those cases, a much more extreme bet than the decision that Kirchnerism finally made when appointing Darío Martínez as head of a strategic area, which had the rank of ministry during the government of Mauricio Macri, and which results almost a fetish theme for Vice President Cristina Kirchner, who is familiar with the dynamics of the sector and who knows it.

Even without being a ministry in the 12 years of Kirchnerism in power, Energy was always under the orbit of the former Ministry of Federal Planning that led Julio de Vido, who from there drove at ease and piacere a box with inexhaustible funds, carrying out a policy of millionaire subsidies for the sector that lasted for more than a decade. Energy, thus, was a ministry within another. And both of them were led by the most transcendent minister in political and economic weight that Kirchnerism had.

Martínez arrived with a profile closely linked to Máximo Kirchner, coming from a Patagonian province like Neuquén, and with good political dialogue due to his experience as a national deputy of the Frente de Todos, a stage in which he chaired the Energy Commission of the Lower House. His arrival coincided with the change of orbit of the Secretariat: from the Ministry of Productive Development of Matías Kulfas to the Ministry of Economy, of Guzmán.

But Martínez, neither before nor now, was he identified as a tough Kirchnerist of the Basualdo or Bernal levels, approved by La Cámpora and the Instituto Patria. Even, in recent times, he was very aligned with Guzmán in what had to do with the discussion of tariffs, which still divides the minister with Kirchnerism. Of the four undersecretaries that the Ministry of Energy has, the one with the least feedback Martinez had was precisely with Basualdo.

Basualdo’s closeness to Kirchnerism is so evident that he has been a regular columnist for The Rocket to the Moon, the website run by the vaccinated VIP Horacio Verbitsky, in the years in which Macrismo ruled. “Subsidies for friends and debts for all” was one of the titles he signed at that stage, in 2018, questioning the energy policy of the government of María Eugenia Vidal in the province of Buenos Aires.

The possible departure from Basualdo, originated from short circuits in the relationship with Martín Guzmán and the Executive’s decision to increase electricity rates since May, opens a question about what will happen to two officials with whom it had a direct line and who are in charge of key regulatory entities in the sector.

On the one hand, with Bernal, the head of Enargas. “If Basualdo is a Kirchnerist, Bernal is empowered three times more, at least “. On the other, with Soledad Manín, who replaced Basualdo in the ENRE in 2020 and still responds politically to him. She is another official from paladar K, whose sister, Laura, works as Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro’s undersecretary in the Ministry of the Interior. If Basualdo leaves, indeed, Manín and Bernal would be fuses to change in the structure as well.

In hours when what will happen to Basualdo is still being debated, Energía is once again at the center of the scene of the internal rift that the Alberto Fernández government has regarding the distribution of spaces of power. With the addition that this time, in the event that the undersecretary’s departure is not completed, the changes could occur in offices with greater political impact.