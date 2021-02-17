Almost like chess, a movement of pieces in the integration of key competitions to cover different courts can motivate a change in the situation of three names linked to Kirchnerism who fill at least one vacancy in the new Chamber of the Competition Defense Court.

That room It will be created and will have to resolve, among other aspects, on sanctions of monopolistic practices of companies, process complaints of cartelization and supervise mergers between companies.

In the last hours, as he learned Clarion, the decision was made to lower one of the candidates to that contest, 415, in the Council of the Magistracy. None other than Juan Rafael Stinco, 40, former advisor to Axel Kicillof at YPF and former director of Acumar during the second term of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. Stinco came to occupy the list of contest 386 , in which he seeks a place as a judge of first instance in Federal Civil and Commercial matters.

His eventual departure from 415, in which he still appears annotated, opens the door for him to enter a shortlist of Johanna Cristallo, current legal secretary in the Public Prosecutor’s Office, and former private secretary of Alejandra Gils Carbó in her time as attorney general of the Nation.

Cristallo still appears in a complementary list, as the first candidate to fill a vacancy in the three official shortlists. The first, precisely, is the one that Stinco would come from, allowing the access of Cristallo, 38 years old. But the official of the Procuration also competes in 405, for a voice in the National Chamber of Appeals in Civil Matters of the Federal Capital.

A scenario in which neither Stinco nor Cristallo -or any other candidate of the three original shortlists- compete for a place in the strategic court for the Defense of Competition, would qualify a place in it for the next candidate from the complementary roster for the contest 415: Laura manin.

Manin, also 38, is an executive branch official, and serves as undersecretary of administrative management of the Ministry of the Interior which leads to Eduardo “Wado” from Pedro. His sister, Soledad Manin, was appointed as controller of the ENRE (National Electricity Regulatory Entity) in December of last year.

Another possibility for Manin is that 415 competitors advance in other contests, like Federico Malvarez or Silvia Pfarher, also nominated to 413 (member of the National Chamber of Appeals in Civil and Federal Commercial) and to 405, respectively. Alejandro Nobili, one of the best ranked 415, is also among the contenders for 386.

This judicial intrigue is closely followed not only in the political circle, but also by the business sector, since those who are appointed in the Chamber, who It will work under the orbit of the Federal Civil and Commercial ChamberThey must resolve issues related to competition between companies.

The court was created by law during the government of Mauricio Macri, within the framework of the new Authority for the Defense of Competition that was promoted by Cambiemos in Congress, which formally replaces the current National Commission for the Defense of Competition. During the last week, Kirchnerism advanced in the Senate with changes to that law, 27,442.

One was fundamental, and highly questioned by the opposition, since it is decided that the selection of the members of the new Authority will depend on proposals that arise from the Ministry of Productive Development, and that later have the endorsement of Congress.

The situation of each triple

The cases of Stinco, Cristallo and Manin are the most salient in terms of their direct connection to politics. But there are also others among the 15 nominees with diverse backgrounds to fill three vacancies which must be approved, as head of the Executive, by President Alberto Fernández, and then sent to the Senate of the Nation

There are three central triples and a complementary list. The first is made up of Diego Povolo, Alejandro Nobili and Stinco; the second, Federico Malvarez, Santiago Roca and Humberto Guardia Mendonca; the third, Silvia Pfarherr, Natacha Irina Gedwillo and Javier Barraza. The aforementioned Cristallo and Manin are part of the complementary, as well as Micaela Figueredo, Gonzalo Auguste, Martín Ataefe and Javier Rodiño.

In the order of merit for the contest, which can be consulted via the web, Stinco appears seventh, with a score of 145.15. First is Povolo, with 165, second is Malvarez, with 162.25, and third is Nobili, with 152.4.

However, in that place, leading the last shortlist, was Pfarherr, with 150.1. Fifth was Santiago Roca, with 143.4, and sixth, ahead of Stinco, Gedwillo, with 148.4. Eighth is Guardia Mendonca, with 141.5 and a past of 12 years, from 2004 to 2016, within the National Commission for the Defense of Competition, of which he was vice president during the two governments of Cristina Fernández Kirchner.

Another point that different associations warn about in the judicial sphere is a possible violation of the female quota in the conformation of the shortlist of contest 415, as well as four others: 366, 412, 413 and 418.

In a letter sent to the Executive, the Senate and the Magistracy, civil society organizations, among which ACIJ, ADC and FEIM stand out, complained that there were shortlists exclusively made up of men, when the Council’s new competition regulations, sanctioned in 2019 , provides measures to promote greater gender equality. Of the 15 candidates nominated in 415, only five are women: Pfarherr, Gedwillo, Cristallo, Manin and Figueredo.