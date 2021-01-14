Kirchnerist groups will hold a march to the Supreme Court this Saturday to ask for the release of the head of the Tupac Amaru organization, Milagro Sala, five years after her detention.

The call was replicated this Thursday on the social network Twitter by political members linked to Kirchnerism.

“The Court that the court”, launched Andrés “El Cuervo” Larroque, Secretary General of La Cámpora and minister of the Buenos Aires governor, Axel Kicillof.

In an open letter entitled “For a democracy without political prisoners. Freedom to Milagro Sala”, national and provincial officials, political leaders and social, cultural and human rights referents linked to Kirchnerism denounced that Milagro Sala is a victim of a “political, judicial and media persecution” and they targeted the governor of Jujuy, Gerardo Morales.

“5 years of injustice. 5 years of arbitrariness. This January 16 marks the 5-year anniversary of the arbitrary detention of Milagro Sala. From then until today she continues to be detained, in the last time with house arrest, as well as other colleagues from your organization “, the text begins.

Among the signing officials are the Buenos Aires Ministers of Justice, Julio Alak; and of Territorial Development and Habitat, Jorge Ferraresi; the Secretary of Human Rights of the Nation, Horacio Pietragalla; the comptroller of the Federal Intelligence Agency, Cristina Caamaño; the Undersecretary of Penitentiary Affairs Ministry of Justice, Maria Laura Garrigós; and the presidential advisers Dora Barrancos and Adriana Puiggrós.

“The political, judicial and media persecution to which Milagro Sala and her colleagues from the Túpac Amaru Neighborhood Organization are subjected has clear political and judicial intellectual authorship: Gerardo Morales and the Superior Court of Justice of Jujuy,” according to the signatories.

News in development.

JPE