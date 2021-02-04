The Executive Branch submitted to the Senate the statement of Roberto Boico -who was a lawyer for Cristina Kirchner and Oscar Parrilli-, to join the Federal Chamber porteña. The place is key: it is the body responsible for reviewing the failures of judges investigating corruption cases. The decision occurs after the Government itself authorized the return of the judge Eduardo Farah to the same House. In parallel, the Council of the Magistracy, with a Kirchner majority, advances with the contests to replace the magistrates Leopoldo Bruglia Y Pablo Bertuzzi, those who sought to dismiss and the Supreme Court confirmed until their vacancies are filled.

The Buenos Aires Federal Chamber, which operates on the second floor of Comodoro Py, is made up of two chambers with three judges each. Today, only one of them is fully integrated, but two of its judges -Bruglia and Bertuzzi-, returned by order of the Supreme Court, temporarily, that is, until the corresponding contest is substantiated.

Those two judges were at the center of the debate last year, when Kirchnerism considered that their transfers that occurred during 2018, under the management of Mauricio Macri, had not been carried out under the requirements of the law. However, the procedure, although it did not go through Congress to have its endorsement, was recognized by a resolution of the Supreme Court of Justice.

The proposal of the ruling party began in the Council of the Magistracy, responsible for the appointment of judges, and led to a dismissal of the two chambermaids until the Supreme Court ordered that they return to their positions, but no longer permanently. The contests must be held, which the body chaired by Alberto Lugones quickly launched. Statistics indicate that the appointment of a judge -according to official data-, it takes about three and a half years; now they will search do it in six months.

The importance of the Appeals Chamber lies in its role in the face of investigations promoted by the prosecutors and first instance judges of Comodoro Py. Each processing issued, each patrimonial decision adopted, as well as the evidentiary measures that are ordered within the framework of a file, are reviewed by this higher instance. It was, for example, Bruglia and Bertuzzi who confirmed the accusations against Cristina Kirchner and her former officials, in the case known as the Notebooks of the Bribes.

This week, the Government published in the Official Gazette the officialization of the return of Judge Farah to the Chamber. He was one of those responsible for ordering at the time, the release of Cristóbal López and Fabián de Sousa in the case where the alleged fraud of $ 8,000 million to the State is investigated, for the tax on fuels that were not paid with the Oil signature.

According to decree 53/2021, the Council of the Magistracy granted the magistrate’s request for reinstatement “taking into account the express statement of the judge that he has no interest in participating in the competitions aimed at filling the vacancies for which was transferred. “

After that controversial ruling in 2018, Farah requested his transfer to the Council of the Magistracy. First he went to an Oral Court in Economic Criminal Matters and then to the Federal Oral Court 2 of San Martín.

Now, the Executive Branch sent the Boico document to Congress to enter the federal Chamber in Comodoro Py. Today he is a lawyer for Oscar Parrilli, and he was also a legal advisor to Cristina Kirchner in the case that began with the complaint of the late prosecutor Alberto Nisman about the Pact with Iran.

In this way, Kirchnerism advances with appointments in a key place in Comodoro Py. Boico will join Chamber II of the Chamber, where Judge Martín Irurzun is, criticized by the ruling party when he established the doctrine for which Julio De Vido was detained in a case for defrauding the State. When the Government appoints the new magistrates, it will control more than half of the court.

