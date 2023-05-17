Vice president criticized the country’s current economic situation, but said it will be “no pet of power”

The vice president of Argentina, Cristina Kirchner, officially announced that she will not run for president in the October elections. In December 2022, the Peronist had already said that she would not run for office.

In a letter posted on your website on Tuesday (May 16, 2023), Kirchner again criticized the dollarization of the economy and the $44 billion deal signed in January 2022 with the IMF (International Monetary Fund) and called the country’s current economic situation “brutal”. According to her, it is “impossible for any government to administer reasonably” the country under these conditions.

In April, Argentina’s annual inflation climbed to 108.8% – the highest level in 31 years. The monthly rate was 8.4%, above the one registered in March (7.7%).

The former president also said that during the last few months she has been the target of attacks by the media and the opposition. In an excerpt, Kirchner even mentions the episode in which a Brazilian tried to kill her in September last year.

“I will not play the perverse game that they impose on us with a democratic facade so that these same judges, today perched on the Court, issue a decision disqualifying me or directly rejecting any candidacy that I have, to leave Peronism in absolute fragility and fragility in the face of the dispute electoral”said the vice president.

Still during the text, Kirchner stated that the decision was not precipitated but “reasoned and thoughtful” and said it won’t be “a power pet for no candidacy”.

Kirchner, 70 years old, was President of Argentina for 2 terms, from 2007 to 2015, and is the most popular name in Peronism. This year’s elections are scheduled for October 22. The current president, Alberto Fernandezalso will not seek re-election.

Read more: