K militants called a burning of Beatriz Sarlo’s books, in response to the statement of the essayist in Justice in the case of the VIP Vaccination and the subsequent controversy with the wife of Axel Kicillof.

This Wednesday at noon, Sarlo complied with the summons in Comodoro Py, where she was summoned as a witness in that case. The renowned literary critic involved Soledad Quereilhac there as the promoter of the offer to apply the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus last January.

Hours later, his former student Quereilhac responded with a harsh statement in which he accused her of “cackling lies in the media to overreact honesty“.

For this reason, between the judicial declaration and while the crosses between the protagonists in media exhibitions were happening, Kirchner militants expressed their rejection of Sarlo on social networks.

And it was from the account of a K bookstore in Villa Crespo, called Kokoro, one of them suggested the idea of organize a book burn, a form of protest reprehensible for their fascist reminiscences and by others strange for those who work within the publishing industry.

The Kokoro bookstore called to burn Beatriz Sarlo’s books.

“Today 5PM we burn the Sarl @ books [sic] live (I think I have one). Fed up with this lady. Let them choke on their bad milk “They wrote from the Kokoro Libros profile on Twitter.

His message garnered some favorable comments and many others of rejection. In the face of criticism, from the bookstore they put the account in private.

“In Kokoro Books they serve you with a black shirt. The question is whether Kirchnerism created these fascists or simply recruited them. Or both? “, Said the film and TV director Juan José Campanella.

Cecilia Di Gioia, the owner of Kokoro, is a columnist for radio Futurock, founded by militant journalist Julia Mengolini.

It is not the first controversy in which the Kokoro bookstore is involved. It is that at the end of 2019, from the same account, another author was targeted: the journalist Osvaldo Bazán, who was targeted for his opinions in full time of the presidential replacement.

“Osvaldo, you didn’t think about leaving the country? I mean, since everything seems so shitty to you … it would be a beautiful gesture of you. And we would not have to listen to your ridiculous whining “, they commented to him from the same account at that time, before blocking it on the social network.

