Friday, April 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Kirchner confirms that she will not be a candidate for the presidency of Argentina

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 28, 2023
in World
0
Kirchner confirms that she will not be a candidate for the presidency of Argentina


close

Cristina Kirchner

“No, no, not the president,” he told more than 2,000 gathered supporters.

“No, no, not the president,” he told more than 2,000 gathered supporters.

Cristina Kirchner, 70, was president twice between 2007 and 2015.

The Argentine vice president, Cristina Kirchner, confirmed this Thursday that will not be a candidate in the October presidential electionsin an event in which he urged to review the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which he accused of being “inflationary”.

“No, no, no president,” he said before more than 2,000 supporters gathered in a theater in La Plata (60 km south of Buenos Aires) and a crowd outside chanting “Cristina president” and asking him to run again.

News in development…

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Kirchner #confirms #candidate #presidency #Argentina

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Ilona Staller and the economic difficulties: “I can not repay the debts”. And her house goes up for auction

Ilona Staller and the economic difficulties: "I can not repay the debts". And her house goes up for auction

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result