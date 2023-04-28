Kirchner confirms that she will not be a candidate for the presidency of Argentina

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
“No, no, not the president,” he told more than 2,000 gathered supporters.
Cristina Kirchner, 70, was president twice between 2007 and 2015.
The Argentine vice president, Cristina Kirchner, confirmed this Thursday that will not be a candidate in the October presidential electionsin an event in which he urged to review the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which he accused of being “inflationary”.
“No, no, no president,” he said before more than 2,000 supporters gathered in a theater in La Plata (60 km south of Buenos Aires) and a crowd outside chanting “Cristina president” and asking him to run again.
News in development…
