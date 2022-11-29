Seen for sentencing. The trial against the Argentine vice president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, for alleged corruption during the two terms in which she led the country (2007-2015) held her last oral hearing on Tuesday. The prosecutor requests twelve years in prison and permanent political disqualification for Kirchner. On December 6, the session will take place in which the verdict of the magistrates will be known. In any case, Kirchner will not go to prison as she is protected by the privileges granted to her by her positions as vice president and president of the Senate. Her eventual sentence will depend on what the Supreme Court ultimately decides.

Kirchner closed the trial on Tuesday with an intervention in which he charged against the togados. The former president, one of the most relevant Latin American political figures in recent decades, accused the court of being “a real firing squad.” “More than a ‘lawfare’ court, this court was a true firing squad that began from the incredible diatribe of prosecutors Diego Luciani and Sergio Mola, who dedicated themselves to aggravating and insulting me,” he stated in his speech, which he did electronically and which lasted twenty minutes.

Kirchner, 69, stands accused of fraudulently awarding public works contracts during her two consecutive terms as president. Specifically, she is accused of having committed crimes of illicit association and fraudulent administration of public funds. The alleged irregularities in the concession of 51 public works to firms of the businessman Lázaro Báez, a friend of the Kirchner family, during the governments of the late Néstor Kirchner (2003-2007) and Cristina Fernández (2007-2015) in the southern province of Santa Cruz, political cradle of Kirchnerism. There are also twelve other defendants, including various charges from the Kirchner cabinets, in addition to Báez himself.

Attempt



In his speech, Kirchner accused the prosecutors of having “invented and distorted” the facts and assured that “it was shown that they were false, that they had not even existed.” “They slandered, lied, insulted me and our government,” he insisted, and estimated that the trial has “a disciplinary objective of the political class,” especially against its “political space.”

While the hearing was taking place, dozens of protesters -both supporters and detractors of the vice president- gathered outside the courts and the Senate, from where Kirchner appeared. His figure, as the main current referent of Peronism, arouses great controversy among Argentine society. When last August the Public Prosecutor’s Office made public the petition for her conviction, various demonstrations of support for the vice president were called, with vigils by hundreds of her followers at the door of her home in Buenos Aires.

In the midst of these mobilizations, on September 1, a man approached Kirchner with a gun that he fired a few centimeters from his face. However, the gun did not go off, so the vice president emerged unharmed from the incident. The event shocked the country and a large part of the international community, which expressed its solidarity with the former president after the attack. There are three detainees accused of attempted murder: the attacker, Fernando Andrés Sabag Montiel, a 35-year-old Brazilian; his girlfriend; and the supposed boss of the gang.

In this sense, Kirchner also criticized the court investigating these events on Tuesday, since he considers that the political ties of the detainees have not been sufficiently investigated.