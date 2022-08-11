Today’s morning was special for the fans of kirby, this is due to the premiere of the 30th anniversary concert, in which several mixes of the most iconic themes of the pink character were made. But that was not the whole surprise of the event, since the voice actress of the main character took the stage to greet the followers of the saga.

For those who do not understand, the official voice of kirby has been the same since 1999 and its actress is named after Makiko Omotowho basically gives life to the plump being circular practically from the delivery of Nintendo 64. To this day, the actress has not failed in any game, going from the Smash Bros.. even the spin offs of the franchise like the clash.

Here is a snippet of his greeting:

It’s so surreal hearing Kirby’s voice come out of an actual person, holy shit. https://t.co/oirxPKqVhP pic.twitter.com/iLv7bNY0GZ — Last | #вʟм (@UltimaShadowX) August 11, 2022

The franchise of kirby just turned 30 in this 2022Y Nintendo has not missed the opportunity to celebrate with the sale of merchandising, games where it stands out Forgotten Land Y Dream Buffet, as well as this important concert. Added to this is the inclusion of Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards, so the fans should be happy about this.

Remember that the brand’s next spin off game is released next 17 of August exclusively through the shop of Switch.

Via: Twitter