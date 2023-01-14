Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe has been announced for a few months but we haven’t had the chance to see much of the new Nintendo Switch game, so it’s particularly interesting to watch the official site which contains new images and video fragments for the title in question.

After the success of Kirby and the Lost Land, which transported with excellent results the typical structure of the series in a 3D platform style context, Kirby returns to its origins with this Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, a revised and improved version of the original released in 2011 on the Wii.

The release date is set for February 24, 2023, confirming a start to the year quite full of releases for Nintendo Switch, one month after the launch of Fire Emblem Engage. In the official site of Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe we can see some screenshots that show the graphic revision carried out on the original, to tell the truth not very evident but still effective thanks also to the excellent starting aspect.

In addition to these, there are also various video fragments that show some gameplay scenes, as well as insights into the character’s abilities and more.

Announced for Nintendo Switch last September with a first presentation trailer, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe takes up the original 2D platform adventure formula, with cooperative multiplayer.

It is a technically improved remaster of Kirby’s Return to Dream Land for Wii. “One day, a spaceship makes an emergency landing on Planet Pop. To help the mysterious Magolor, Kirby and his friends set off on a great mission,” reads the synopsis. “By sucking in certain enemies, Kirby will gain many different abilities, including the new Mecha ability. This title allows up to four players to play locally on the same console. Also, all players can be Kirby at the same time and use their favorite abilities Also included is a collection of mini-games featuring classics like Kirby Samurai and new additions like Magolor’s Tome Hunt.”