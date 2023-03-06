Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe is the remake of the original chapter released on the Wii in 2011 (landed in the original version on the eShop also by WiiU in 2015). Maybe the horizontally scrolling chapter most loved by fans of the seriesand this remake it not only refreshes it graphically but also adds several additional content. But let’s not delay any longer and let’s start with the review!

A simple but turbulent story

Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe begins with a sudden crash, as a spacecraft called Starship Lor crashes on Kirby’s home planet going to shatter. THE 5 main pieces of the spacecraft, and even 120 spheres of energy, end up in the 5 points of the planet Popstar and the owner, Magolorhe asks Kirby and his friends the their help to find the components of the spacecraft, so you can go back home. Kirby obviously accepts the request and begins his journey in the 5 game worlds (4 levels and a boss fight for each) in search of the lost components of the Atrobarca Lor.

That way it looks like one story more thought of as a pretext than to tell something concretely, but in perfect Kirby style it won’t be exactly like this. Since you may very well not have played the original title, we won’t do any kind of spoilers and for this reason we cannot describe further the events of Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxeindeed we have probably already said too much, anticipating that something is hidden behind this incipit! Let’s put it this way, it could easily have been all here and yet it was chosen to be the gemthat however small and not transcendental we appreciated it.

Kirby’s return to Dream Land Deluxe gameplay

After several years, with Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe the series reverts to the old setting from side-scrolling platformer, which has always featured the adventures of the pink Nintendo hero. As it has been possible for years in every game of the series jump, float channeling air into the mouth and of course swallow practically anything in front of useven being able to absorb powers if they are enemies with particular characteristics. The latter is certainly the most recognizable gimmick in the series and Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe, compared to the original version, also has added some new powers and very interesting. We anticipate only one: the Robotwhich transforms the gameplay quite a bit and which will probably be used a lot by many.

The true strength of Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxegameplay-wise, it is the extreme fluidity with which the various game actions alternate. Jumping, absorbing objects and enemies in one’s mouth, spitting what one has swallowed to do damage or to break obstacles (moreover, the more stuff one swallows, or the bigger the single enemy/object is, the bigger the “spitting star” will be ), absorb and use powers or release one and then switch to another and so on always results natural, immediate and especially enjoyable.

The same command feedback it is very successful, giving a hand to the aforementioned fluidity with which all the main game mechanics alternate. As almost always happened in the past also for the other chapters of the series, the platforming experience of Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe it is simply from top of the genre, something that to be honest is also difficult to put into words well. Luckily of the game there is a Demo free to play and download from Nintendo eShopa sadly increasingly rare practice, and therefore at least for this time you can integrate a direct proofso as to have an even clearer idea of ​​how much the feedback and fluidity of the gameplay are an absolute value for this title.

A gaming experience by the way accessible for everyone but that with the pass levelsand hours of play, will propose challenges of increasing difficulty and that will make life less easy for the player. Finishing the levels will never really be a problem, mind you, but it will be more the challenge to be tested exploratory ability of the player. In fact, in each level there are a number (x) of energy orbs to collect, and as you progress through the levels is progressively harder to find them all. Nothing transcendental but, although it is classic, the nuance of the “collectable in limited number” gives a lot substance to a game platformer worthy of the nameas it adds a nice layer of extra difficulty that goes beyond just “run left to right to finish the level”.

In addition to energy spheresavailable in levels in a limited numberit is also possible to accumulate little stars and once you get to 100 Yes earn a living. Since they are unlikely to be lost, very soon you end up accumulating dozens of them, so collecting them always and in any case will not be essential. You can too collect food to partially restore the Kirby’s HP barwhich decreases when damage is taken from enemies or elements of the levels, and it should be noted that when low on health change the food drop rate, i.e. the frequency with which hitting enemies or breaking objects in the levels leads to a drop of this consumable. In technical jargon it is called Negative Feedback Loops, a concept according to which the more you are in difficulty in a video game and the more you are helped (a bit like when we find the Rocket or the Blue Shell on Mario Kart because we are in the last positions) while the more you are ahead the less you are helped . On Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe such a thing happens, the lower the HP is, the more likely it is to find food. It also exists the equivalent of the Super Mario Starin this case a shiny Lollipopwhich exactly as for his plumber friend allows Kirby Of become invincible for a short amount of timesweeping everything and everyone away by simply running at them.

In some levels it is also possible to have access, towards the end of the latter, to versions extremely empowered by some of the powers present in the game, which allow you to also destroy parts of level and collect Bells and consumables. If you destroy all destructibles while you have this special power, it appears just before the end of the level a sort of dimensional rift which leads to one extra area and then a winged bosswhich delivers 2 energy balls once defeated and thus allows you to finish the level at 100%.

The component of gameplay main of Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe ends here but this is not the only content of the game, quite the contrary!

Mini-games and timed challenges to the max!

Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe it is not simply a horizontal scrolling platformer, quite the contrary, but first things first. The energy spheres that we collect during the adventure are not only used for completion, but also and above all to unlock some rooms inside the Starship Lor, both in the lower area and in the right one. In the lower one we find gods minigames that can be faced by 1 to 4 players while on the right, as usual, we find some timed challenges themes for each power in the game. They are secondary activities in all respects but they are excellent for test the player outside of the normal levels, even giving it way in the case of minigames of have fun with friends. The level design of the game is generally great but that of the timed challenges is truly of the highest level, it really embellishes the overall playful offer of the title. On the left we find sets of powers, again depending on how many energy spheres have been collected, from equip before diving into a new level or a new boss fight. The powers in this chapter are really many, so you will be spoiled for choice!

THE minigames they are also playable within the new Magolandia Parkthrough which it is possible to collect gods stamps to unlock the masks collectibles, which can be worn during levels. However, they have no particular function, they are simply aesthetic. Moreover i original minigames they were much less than those present in this remake, so hats off for enriching the selection so much. By the way some are playable too using the Switch in various ways, such as using its touch screen or the motion sensors of Joy-Con. Finally thanks to the Waddle Dee Merchants scattered in the game worlds, consumables can be equipped, such as sodas or power stars that allow us to choose a random poweralong the lines of Mario power-up blocks that had to be hit at the right time to get what you wanted.

Between one leveled main mode fulfilling, timed challenges artfully crafted and minigames various perfect for playing with friends , Kirby’s return to Dream Land Deluxe could be called the ultimate classic Kirby game, the best among the horizontally scrolling ones together with Amazing Mirror!

Technical sector and final conclusions

If there’s one thing you can never blame Kirby games for, it’s the aesthetic renderingwith always very lively colors and a pleasant overall impact. Kirby’s return to Dreamland Deluxe however it is not only beautiful but also and above all very fluid, with Rocky 60fps which make the game even more enjoyable, especially in the slightly more lively sequences. The audio compartment features the usual nice Kirby ostalways pleasant to hear during your gaming sessions, and even the sound effects in general have no smudges.

What is most striking, however, is a general one obsessive attention to detail. Every animation, every aesthetic choice, every single element Of Kirby’s return to Dream Land Deluxe is curated to perfection. A title of total solidity, practically without any flaws. So are we talking about a must buy? Yes and no, in the sense that however flawless we are not talking about an ambitious or revolutionary titlesimply bring at the top of quality what best the series has been able to offer in the past, and it is by no means a trivial matter in any case. But if you like platformers and/or maybe, maybe even with the release of that masterpiece Kirby and the Lost Land, you have approached the series recently then yes, get it with your eyes closed without the slightest problem, it is worth every single penny. Definitely Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe And promoted, and full marks too!