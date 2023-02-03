Nintendo And HAL Laboratory delight us today with a trailer of the new Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxetitle announced during the Direct held last September 2022. Today’s video takes us to Merry Magolandwhere it will be possible to take part in some attractions that can be played by up to a maximum of 4 players.

Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe is coming up Nintendo Switch from the February 24, 2023. Below you can view the new trailer, which will be followed by a small general overview of the game.

Here comes a deluxe version of Kirby’s Adventure Wii! Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe for Nintendo Switch is a new version of Kirby’s Adventure Wii! Up to four players can join Kirby and his friends as they travel through Dream Land to help Magolor repair his spaceship. Find your favorite skill In addition to the Sword, Whip, and other familiar abilities, the new Mecha ability makes its debut! Transform into a robot and soar through the air, attacking from a distance with your cannon or punching enemies up close. You can also suck in shiny enemies to unleash Super Abilities – super-powerful versions of normal abilities that can make all the difference! Play with friends! Share Joy-Con controllers to play on the same console with up to three friends. Play as the likes of Kirby, Meta Knight, King Dedede and sidekick Waddle Dee or all play as a different Kirby and use your favorite abilities! Minigames galore! Take a break from the main adventure with mini-games for up to four players! In addition to classics like Ninja Dojo and Kirby Samurai, you can dive into the all-new Magolor Tome Hunt.

Source: Nintendo Street Gematsu