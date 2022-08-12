It seems that Nintendo has a lot of appreciation for the fans of kirby. Earlier this year we received a pink ball adventure with The Forgotten Land. Now the switch prepares to receive Dream Buffet, which surprisingly announced its launch for this August 17.

Since last July, the development of Kirby’s Dream Buffet, but no details of his arrival were given. Now with a new trailer released at a commemorative concert for the little glutton, it is confirmed that we are only a few days away from enjoying it.

Unlike The Forgotten Land, Dream Buffet It will be a title more focused on minigames. There will be three different types of these, although they all revolve around eating a large number of strawberries. The first one is a race where you can use different skills to get ahead.

Then we have a minigame where four players must eat as many strawberries as they can until time runs out. Finally we have Kirby’s Dream Buffet’s spin on battle royales. Since strawberries must also be gathered here, but those of the rivals that have been eliminated can be collected.

Up to two players can play locally, but you can jump into online multiplayer for more fun. As you progress and get more strawberries, new scenarios for the minigames will be released. Although we admit that it looks simple, it could provide hours of fun when it comes out.

What other Kirby games can I enjoy on Nintendo Switch?

Kirby’s Dream Buffet is just one of the many pink wolverine games that are available on nintendo switch. If you want one more adventure, then The Forgotten Land could be a great option. On his way out he received quite a few compliments due to his exploration.

Source: Nintendo

If you want to play with friends you will already have Dream Buffet very soon, but he also has a couple of fight titles with clash Y fighters. We can’t forget either Star Allies, where you can go with your friends advancing through different levels. Will they play any of these before the arrival of the buffet?

