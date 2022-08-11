During the concert held in Japan (and streaming for the rest of the world) to celebrate the thirty years of Kirby, Nintendo of Japan announced the release date of the next title for the franchise already announced last July 12, Kirby’s Dream Buffet.

The release date is set for August 17th, currently confirmed only for Japan. It is not yet clear whether the European and North American divisions will confirm the same date, but we can guarantee with certainty that it is a title available digitally only on Nintendo eShopsold at home at the price of 1,500 Yen (about € 10 at current exchange rates) and that will not be released in physical format.

Kirby’s Dream Buffet is a multiplayer title in which we will be called to binge on strawberries in a greedy race facing another player locally or multiple players online. As we gorge ourselves we will get bigger and bigger and we will roll faster downhill, and the heavier Kirby will have a better chance of taking the victory at the end of the race. It will also be possible to take advantage of the characteristics of Kirby’s copy abilities obtainable through the snak cubes.

We just have to wait for an official confirmation from Nintendo Italy.

UPDATE: the date of August 17th has also been officially confirmed for Europe and North America with a new trailer, which we can see below. The official price for our country is € 14.99.



Kirby’s Dream Buffet – Release Date Trailer

