During the evening of the 64th Grammy Awards was also awarded Kirbyor rather one cover with rearrangement of the soundtrack original by Kirby Superstar who got an award during the prestigious ceremony.

This is a rearranged instrumental version of the track Meta Knight’s Revengetaken from the old 1996 Kirby Superstar for SNES (Kirby’s Fin Pak in Europe), elaborated by Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman as a real orchestral music.

The classic version of this reworking of Meta Knight’s Revenge is performed by 8-Bit Big Bandan orchestra made up of 30 to 65 members that specializes precisely in the execution of covers arranged with a particular style, with remarkable instrumental complexity.

You can listen to the song in question a this address, on the band’s official channel. It is not often that video games are featured in official music awards of this caliber: previously the song Baba Yetu from Civilization 4 had previously won a Grammy when it was released as part of a separate album in 2011, while in 2012 Journey had been candidate to win the award for the best soundtrack, but without winning it.

It would seem a really great way to celebrate the recent release of Kirby and the Lost Land, which in the meantime is also obtaining excellent recognition from videogame critics.