It is not easy to attend a concert in Japan, especially when you know that the country’s borders are closed to tourists. For the thirtieth anniversary of the birth of Kirby, Nintendo will organize a big concert at the Tokyo Garden Theater.

The11 August and should welcome many fans from all over the archipelago. But Nintendo has thought of Western fans and has just announced that it will be possible to follow the event in streaming on YouTube. As for Italy, Kirby fans will be able to listen to the concert from 11:00. As reported by Nintendo Italy, the concert will be broadcast in Japanese and there will be no translations.

We can therefore expect the biggest pieces of the series which, remember, won a Grammy Awards at the 64th ceremony last spring. Spectators on site or on the Internet will also be able to discover original medleys drawn from old titles in the saga. And for all those who cannot be present that day, Nintendo has specified that the stream will be archived to be seen later.

A video archive of the # Kirby30 Anniversary Music Fest will be loaded later. Note: The concert will be in Japanese and no simultaneous interpretation will be available in other languages. – Nintendo Italy (@NintendoItalia) August 5, 2022



So all tune in on August 11 at 11:00 to attend this incredible concert!

Source: Eurogamer