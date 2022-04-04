A few days after the release of the surprising Kirby and the Lost Land, the series can enjoy another incredible victory. In fact, the cover of a soundtrack belonging to a famous chapter of Kirby has just triumphed ai Grammy Awards.

The extraordinary success of the Kirby saga does not seem to want to stop. During the ceremony for the Grammy Awardswhich is the most prestigious recognition in the music field, the song Meta Knight’s Revenge got the prize for the best arrangement, instrumental or cappella. The piece is a cover of the 8-Bit Big Bandan orchestra specialized in videogame soundtrack arrangements, taken directly from Kirby Super Star.

The video game, which arrived in Italy with the title of Kirby’s Fun Parkwas first published in Japan in 1996 for Super Nintendo and saw, subsequently, a reissue for Nintendo DS renamed Kirby Super Star Ultra. So, Kirby surprised the world once again, but on this occasion he did it differently thanks to the music.

Congrats Best Arrangement, Instrumental Or A Cappella winner –

“Meta Knight’s Revenge (From“ Kirby Superstar ”)” @CRosenMusic & Jake Silverman WATCH: https://t.co/iZP2mSPJkJ #GRAMMYs – Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 3, 2022

The 8-Bit Big Band, thanks to the arrangements by Charlie Rosen And Jake Silverman, allowed the soundtrack of Kirby Super Star to reach the general public, even those outside the world of video games. The new Meta Knight’s Revenge looks like a song from traits strongly jazz, but with the spirit of the original intact. The band, in the past, has been the protagonist of other videogame-themed covers, such as the song Zelda’s Lullaby taken from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Big Blue present in F-Zero or the cover of Fourside Of Earthbound.

Thus, the Kirby series achieves another extraordinary and unforgettable success, which now elevates it to a masterpiece that transcends the world of video games. We remind you that on our site you can find the review of the new Kirby and the Lost Land. Also, we leave you to some tricks on how to earn a lot of coins in a short time in the title.