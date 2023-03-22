Kirby: US Sees No Signs China Helps Russia With Lethal Weapons

The US sees no signs that China is helping Russia with lethal weapons. The position of the States was revealed by the White House coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby, the video of the briefing is posted on YouTube channel administration of the American leader.

“We don’t think they’re ruling it out, but we don’t see signs of moving in that direction, signs that they’re preparing to hand over lethal weapons,” Kirby told reporters.

On March 21, Alliance Secretary Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO had no evidence of arms supplies from China to Russia. According to him, Moscow allegedly requested appropriate assistance from Beijing, and now this initiative is under consideration.

Related materials:

In turn, on March 14, Assistant to the President of the United States for National Security Jake Sullivan said that the supply of weapons and military equipment by Beijing to Russia for use in the course of a special military operation in Ukraine would be a “big mistake” of the PRC.

On February 28, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken warned Beijing of the consequences if weapons were supplied to Moscow. In turn, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that weapons on the battlefield of the Ukrainian conflict are continuously supplied by the United States, not Beijing. He demanded that Washington should stop spreading misinformation.