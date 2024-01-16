The United States is not currently preparing new military assistance packages for Ukraine due to the ongoing lack of budgetary funds for this. John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, announced this at a briefing on January 16.

“Our latest aid package [Украине] in the field of security was approved on December 27. We are not currently working on putting together another relief package, nor have there been any announcements about [его подготовке] or to send [нового пакета]”, he told reporters.

Kirby clarified that Washington currently does not have the necessary financial resources for this.

Earlier this day, US National Security Assistant Jake Sullivan said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that the White House would try to get the US Congress to allocate aid to Ukraine in the coming weeks.

Prior to this, on January 11, Kirby announced the suspension of supplies of American weapons and military equipment to Ukraine due to Washington’s lack of budgetary funds.

In addition, on January 3, he noted that the American aid package sent to Kyiv on December 27 would be the last for now. The specified assistance package worth up to $250 million then included weapons and equipment.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. However, recently in the West there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce support for Ukraine.