Kirby and the Forgotten Land It was released worldwide on March 24, and since then, it has been breaking sales records in Japan. It has gone so well that it has caught the attention of many players, and among them, someone related to My Hero Academia.

No, it’s not about Kohei Horikoshi, creator of the series, but of a person very close to him. Is about Yōko Akiyamawho shared an illustration based on the good kirby.

In the drawing you can see this character next to a car and the abandoned world where his new adventure takes place. Said vehicle is part of the gameplay of this game, since this character can partially ‘devour’ it and drive it.

That’s through the Mouthful Modealthough the transformation in car is called by many as ‘Carby’. However, in the art of akiyama this character is very calm.

It is a beautiful illustration inspired by Kirby and the Forgotten Landwhich is standing out in sales not only in the country of the Rising Sun, but also in other nations such as the United Kingdom.

There it was placed in the first place and it is the biggest launch of its own franchise. But it is not known for sure how much he sold. The opposite is the case in Japan, where it exceeded 380 thousand units sold in physical format.

Yoko Akiyama is in charge of a spin-off of My Hero Academia

It may end up selling very well globally. What concerns to Yōko Akiyamashe is not only an assistant Horikoshibut is also known for working on some of the spin offs or derived from his work.

The most important is My Hero Academia: Team Up Mission, which began publication in July 2019. This story has been published in three volumes so far. It is not as successful as the original manga but it is doing well.

As far as the latter is concerned, it is assumed that this year will come to an end, but there is no precise date. Horikoshi he wants to finish his work before the end of 2022.

That’s one of the reasons why he hasn’t been heard much. He is determined to close in the best possible way the heroic adventures of Izuku Midoriya.

Will this make it mangaka finish on time? We don’t know but with the support of akiyama and other assistants could do it.

