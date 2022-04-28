After many weeks attending this event, Pokémon Legends: Arceus leaves the list of best-selling titles.

The news about the best-selling games in Japan does not usually give us many surprises, since this public is especially fond of the most popular catalog of Nintendo Switch. That’s why we weren’t surprised to see Kirby and the Forgotten Land leading the week. on more than one occasionfollowed by the eternal presence of other games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Nevertheless, Famitsu presents us with quite different days (via Gematsu). Apparently, the iconic Nintendo mascot has been dethroned by eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022a Konami franchise recognized in Japan that manages to sell more than 147,000 units with its latest installment (adding the sales of Nintendo Switch and PS4). Thus, Kirby drops to third position with 29.281 units distributed.

But the Japanese news does not end here. The week has been starred by other releases that we have hardly heard of in our parts, so the Top 10 includes the presence of titles such as Yomawari 3, Hyperdimension Neptunia: Sisters vs. Sisters or Pocky & Rocky Reshrined. Notably Pokemon Legends: Arceuswhich was present on the list for a long time, has abandoned her during this week. Below you have the complete list, with the number of units sold in each case.

Best-selling games in Japan in the last week [NSW] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 – 92,724 (New)

[PS4] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 – 54,539 (New)

[NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land – 29,281 (618,481)

[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 11,872 (4,579,625)

[NSW] Yomawari 3 – 11,129 (New)

[NSW] Minecraft – 7,841 (2,612,444)

[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 6,372 (4,853,533)

[PS4] Hyperdimension Neptunia: Sisters vs. Sisters – 6,268 (New)

[NSW] 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim – 6,017 (33,216)

[NSW] Pocky & Rocky Reshrined – 5,747 (New)

How is the panorama with the consoles? As always, Nintendo Switch continues to attract the attention of the Japanese public with more than 65,000 units sold among its three models. On the other hand, PS5 is the second favorite option and reaches the 17,681 units, while Xbox adds more than 6,000 consoles thanks to the popularity of its S version.

Best-selling consoles in Japan during the last week Switch Model OLED – 32,916 (1,619,662)

Switch – 16,389 (18,215,283)

PlayStation 5 – 15,789 (1,336,473)

Switch Lite – 8,185 (4,688,271)

Xbox Series S – 5,459 (88,678)

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,892 (231,874)

Xbox Series X – 566 (95,856)

New 2DS LL (includes 2DS) – 205 (1,185,272)

PlayStation 4–12 (7,819,445)

