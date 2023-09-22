Nintendo announces that from September 29th a new title will be available for Game Boy Advance for all subscribers to the service Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Pack. It’s about Kirby and the Mirror Mazeoriginally launched in 2004 in Europe.

This version of the title for Nintendo Switch will be able to count on one online co-op mode. Let’s see the trailer of the game released on X below.

One for all and all for… four Kirbys?! Join forces with other players to save the world in #Kirby and Mirror Maze for the Game Boy Advance, which will join #NintendoSwitchOnline + Additional pack on 9/29, complete with online co-op mode! pic.twitter.com/5fJSQSSHTM — Nintendo Italia (@NintendoItalia) September 22, 2023

The official synopsis of the game from the Nintendo website:

“In KIRBY AND THE MIRROR MAZE you won’t find just one Kirby, but four! Our friendly hero has in fact been divided into four different colored Kirbys!

Use your cell phone to connect with other Kirbys! They will come to your aid and together you can restore peace to the Land of Dreams.

Try your hand at a fun-filled game where minigames are the icing on the cake!”

Source: Nintendo Italy