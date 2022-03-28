Kirby is one of the most recognizable and beloved Nintendo stars, as well as a real price tag on Mario’s home consoles. Over the years he has been the protagonist of any genre of video games, from classic platformers to fighting games, racing games and shooters. In a spring stingy with big news on Switch, we’re happy to see that Kirby and the lost land And a real adventure in grand style of the pink sphere of the Popstar planet, indeed more: it is one of the best games ever among those that see him as the protagonist. Hal Laboratory’s new work is also important because it sees Kirby debut in a 3D platformer that exudes Nintendo magic from every pixel. In Kirby and the lost land there is undeniably something Super Mario, starting with a plot that unlike usual for this series takes the chubby protagonist away from his planet in a parallel dimension, where his friends Waddle Dee have been kidnapped. As in Super Mario Odyssey we will meet again in a place reminiscent of the real world, with buildings, shopping malls, amusement parks populated by enemies and no humans. Kirby’s goal is to move around the map and tackle all the levels in search of the missing Waddle Dee, in about ten hours of gameplay that can even become 15 if you want to complete the title one hundred percent and collect all the collectibles.

In Kirby and the lost land the game mechanics are purely 3D, but Hal has managed not to distort Kirby’s “vacuum cleaner” nature in the slightest, which continues to suck in enemies to absorb their abilities. There are 12 in all, and all of them can be upgraded by collecting blueprints around the game, some even for two levels. Also, the title introduces the “Boccomorphosis” ability, which allows Kirby to vacuum objects such as cars, can dispensers, ladders and light bulbs to learn their skills and use them to his advantage. For example, the vending machine shoots drinks at enemies, or the car spins and overwhelms the antagonists. All this, accompanied by a refined level design and by some ingenious ideas, makes the game very varied and always fun to play. In addition, although three-dimensional, the game world does not have an adjustable view with the right analog stick: the shots change according to the case and this allows not only to make everything more spectacular according to a wisely managed direction, but also to never get lost when you are target the enemies. To all this must be added the ability to play in co-op for two players, with the second controlling an ally Waddle Dee, and a series of bonus levels that are used to collect stones for upgrades: these are stages of increasing difficulty each based on a different power of Kirby. Finally, at any time in the game it is possible to return to the city of the Waddle Dee, where various activities and mini-games are offered and where our hero can power up.

The titles in the series have never been famous for their difficulty, and this too is no exception: Kirby and the lost land does not offer a particularly difficult challenge, but the presence of the Storm mode, a sort of “difficult” selection for the title, will be able to entertain even the most demanding with a smile, who for the first time could find themselves losing a couple of lives in a Kirby game. In addition, although the title lacks a longevity calibrated downwards, each stage offers some secondary objectives and a series of collectibles that will tickle the completists, not to mention that at the end of the game a new dimension of challenge will open up for those who do not want to abandon it. In addition to the excellent gameplay, Kirby and the lost land it also amazes from a visual point of view: detailed and colorful worlds, varied and never banal, an excellent use of framing and blur, an inspired characterization for enemies and bosses at the end of the level. I mean, we never thought we’d find Kirby in such good shape. This new adventure is undoubtedly a must for any lover of platformers, including (and above all) those who believe that impersonating the mascot of Hal Laboratory is “child’s” stuff.

Format: Switch publisher: Nintendo Developer: Hal Laboratory Vote: 8/10