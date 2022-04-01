With 380,000 copies sold, Kirby and the Lost Land it turned out to be the best launch ever for the series of titles starring the pink ball in Japan. This was discovered by the Game Data Library site, which is responsible for collecting and storing data relating to the video game industry.

As you can read in the table, in second position we find Kirby Super Star Ultra for Nintendo DS with 260,087 copies, dating back to 2008. Note that it is very detached from Kirby and the Lost Land, of about 120,000 copies. Far greater gap than there is between second and third position, namely Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards, which sold 245,508 copies in 2000.

The chapter that did worse among those present in the charts is Kirby & the Rainbow Curse for Wii U, which sold only 33,334 copies in 2015. Also interesting is the result of Kirby Star Allies for Nintendo Switch, which in 2018 sold 223,811 copies.

Note that Kirby and the Lost Land is the second best launch of 2022 in Japan (at least so far). Only Pokémon Legends Arceus did better, while the pink ball beat the Tarnished, as Elden Ring is in third position. This should once again give account of how popular the Nintendo Switch is in Japan.