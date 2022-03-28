The 3D platform video game was the best-selling video game of the week in the British market.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated March 28, 2022, 11:46

The exclusive releases of the Big N for Nintendo Switch continue to break records for their respective franchises in United Kingdom. If a few days ago we reported the good commercial performance of Metroid DREAD in Great Britain and Northern Ireland, now we also know about the record achieved by Kirby and the forgotten land.

In this sense, GamesIndustry ensures that the 3D platform video game sold in its first week 2.5 times more copies than Kirby Star Allies (2018, Nintendo Switch), which until now held the position of best store premiere of the pompous saga. In fact, The Forgotten Land is already the fifth most successful video game in sales of the veteran series, just behind Kirby’s Adventure (2011, Nintendo Switch).

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is also the best release of the week in the UK, beating Tiny Tina’s Wonderland, with just 10% of commercial yield achieved in said market by Borderlands 3 (2019). As always, in these cases we will have to wait for digital software demand data to find out how big its drop has been. However, being a spin-off, it is possible that both Gearbox and 2K Games did not expect similar sales.

Sales of Tiny Tina’s Wonderland by platform were distributed as follows: 52% on PS5, 25% on Xbox Series X | S, 15% on PS4 and 8% on Xbox One.

Ghostwire: Tokyo out of the top 10

Things seem to have gone worse for Ghostwire: Tokyo. The console exclusive for PS5 from Bethesda and Tango Gameworks was left out of the list of 10 most successful boxed video games in the last week, with a performance 80% lower than that of The Evil Within 2. Again we will have to wait for purchase data on digital platforms, without forgetting the multiplatform character of the second video game.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo)

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (2K)

Elden Ring (Bandai Namco)

Gran Turismo 7 (PlayStation)

Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Nintendo)

FIFA 22 (EA Sports)

New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe (Nintendo)

WWE 2K22 (2K)

Horizon Forbidden West (PlayStation)

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo) See also This is the Kimetsu no Yaiba Pillar Power Ranking | EarthGamer

