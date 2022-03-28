Kirby and the Forgotten Land is the biggest launch for the Kirby series in UK history.

The game is floating atop the UK physical charts as the biggest new entry (thanks gamesindustry.biz). Launch sales alone make it the fifth biggest ever Kirby game in the UK, behind Wii title Kirby’s Adventure.

Forgotten Land launched on Friday 25th March and has already sold 2.5 times the number of copies as the previous top Kirby launch, 2018’s Kirby Star Allies on Switch.

Kirby may be one of Nintendo’s smaller franchises, but it’s clear this new release – the series’ first 3D game – is proving popular. Our Kirby review calls it a “mouthful of magic.”

Tiny Tina’s Wonderland is second in the charts, comfortably behind Kirby. Sales of the spin-off were not even 10 percent of those of Borderlands 3 from 2019, with the majority on PS5 (52 percent). Of course, digital sales may be considerably stronger.

Elsewhere in the charts, PS5 and PC game Ghostwire: Tokyo launched disappointingly outside of the top 10 at number 11.

Gran Turismo 7 has dropped from one to four, Elden Ring slips from two to three, and Pokémon Legends: Arceus moves from four to five.

Further down, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins drops out of the top 10 to number 19 after a 71 percent fall in sales and a poor first week.

Here’s the full top 10. Remember, these are physical boxed sales only.