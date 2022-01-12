2022 represents Kirby’s 30th anniversary, and Nintendo is planning to celebrate this little pink ball with a new game. Announced last year, Kirby and the Forgotten Land has released a new trailer today, which not only gives us a good look at the gameplay, instead it confirms a co-op mode and its release date.

In the new trailer for this title, we get a chance to see Kirby traverse what appears to be a sprawling 3D world, something new to the series, and employ some of his iconic transformations along the way. Along with this, it has been confirmed that Kirby and the Forgotten Land It will arrive on the Nintendo Switch on March 25, 2022.

In the same way, and as they could see, this title will feature co-op. Although we only saw Bandana Waddle Dee in the trailer, the possibility of using other playable characters is not ruled out. Hands down, this seems like Kirby’s biggest adventure yet.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land It will be available on the Nintendo Switch on March 25, 2022. On related issues, Kirby was nominated for a Grammy Award.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land It looks like the 3D game fans have been waiting for years. The trailer promises a lot, and considering this is the way to celebrate the anniversary of this adorable pink ball, there is reason to be excited.

Via: Nintendo