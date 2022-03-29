Kirby and the Forgotten Land it hit the market a couple of days ago, but it is already breaking a series of sales records in different markets. Considering this is the pink character’s first big 3D adventure, the commercial success will have a huge impact on the direction the series takes in the future.

According to Christopher Dring, director of GamesIndustry.biz, Kirby and the Forgotten Land it has become the most successful launch of this series in the UK. Along with this, the most recent delivery was positioned in the first place in sales of this region during the past week, surpassing Tiny Tina’s Wonderlandswhich is in the second position.

Kirby and The Forgotten Land is No.1 in the UK boxed retail charts this week. It comfortably beat Tiny Tina (which is at No.2). It is the biggest ever Kirby launch by a big margin, and is already the fifth biggest Kirby game ever in the UK after just 1 week — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) March 27, 2022

This is not all, as Dring has also revealed that the latest Switch installment is the fifth most successful Kirby game in the UK, a position it reached in just one week on the market. While how this title performs in Japan and the US, as well as in general, remains to be seen, this is good news for the franchise, and we may well hear similar information from other regions in the coming days.

Editor’s Note:

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is an amazing game that deserves all the success it has received these days. This is a similar situation to what we saw with Metroid Dread last year, so the story of success and new records could be repeated with Kirby.

Via: Christopher Dring