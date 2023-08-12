The administration of US President Joe Biden does not rule out that hostilities in Ukraine will continue in 2024. This was announced on Friday, August 11, by John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, at a briefing.

“And we feel comfortable in terms of what we are achieving in the additional request. We believe that this is the proper amount to be requested. Given the state of the fighting in Ukraine at this time, and the extremely clear possibility that the fighting will still continue as we enter the first quarter of next year, move towards the fall,” Kirby said.

So he commented on Biden’s appeal to Congress with a request for additional assistance to Kyiv in fiscal year 2023.

Earlier, on August 10, the US President asked Congress for an additional $13.1 billion in military assistance to Ukraine. The request includes $13.1 billion for the Department of Defense, including $9.5 billion for equipment for Ukraine and a resupply of US equipment to replace equipment already shipped to Kyiv. It also includes $3.6 billion for ongoing military, intelligence and other defense support.

The day before, on August 9, Kirby confirmed that the Biden administration would continue to provide assistance to Ukraine, contrary to public opinion. So, during the briefing, he answered a question about the future of Washington’s support for Kyiv.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the background of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, which has been ongoing since February 24, 2022. The corresponding decision was made in connection with the aggravation of the situation in the region.