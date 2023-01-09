Masahiro Sakuraithe director among others of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, has released a new video on his YouTube channel where he talks about Kirby Air Ride for Nintendo Gamecube, revealing some tasty background on the development, more complicated than expected.

It is the last game developed by Sakurai together with HAL Laboratories, before he left the company.

It was 2001 and Sakurai wanted a more robust lineup of titles starring Kirby to accompany the anime that was airing in Japan at the time. Kirby Air Ride was part of a series of titles that came out in those years, which also included Kirby: Nightmare in Dream Land and Kirby and The Amazing Mirror for Game Boy Advance. Another game was also planned for Nintendo Gamecubethen deleted.

Sakurai and the development team felt that developing a driving game would take less time than an action game, so Kirby Air Ride was born. His philosophy was simple: the drift it’s fun, so why not focus the entire game on it?

Sakurai, who was in charge of the Kirby franchise as a whole at the time, was brought in to direct the game when the team realized it wasn’t working as it should. From his arrival in the team it took 3.5 months to close it, thanks also to the recycling of many resources.

Sakurai also pointed out that the game was a different project from the canceled Kirby game for the Nintendo 64, with the latter being more related to snowboarding, but that there was still a continuity of ideas between the two.