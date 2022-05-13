2022 marks Kirby’s 30th anniversary. Last March we saw the launch of Kirby and the Forgotten Land. Now, it was recently revealed that Kirby 64: The Crystal Shardsthe iconic Nintendo 64 game, is coming to the Switch Online + Expansion Pack next week.

Through its social networks, Nintendo confirmed that next May 20 will be available Kirby 64: The Crystal Shard on the Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Without a doubt, a great time to be a fan of the beloved pink ball.

Inhale enemies and combine their abilities in #Kirby‘s adventure beyond Dream Land! ⭐ Dozens of puffed-up special powers await you in Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards, floating onto #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 5/20! #Nintendo 64 pic.twitter.com/4YtfIZ2Cnl —Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 13, 2022

Recall that during the announcement of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, a trailer showed us that games like Paper Mario, Mario Golf, Kirby 64, Pokémon Snap Y Majora’s Mask they would eventually come to this service. From this list, we just need pokemon snap. Along with this, Custom Robo games will also be available in Japan in the future.

On related topics, this is how Kirby’s 30th anniversary was celebrated. Similarly, this character has won his first Grammy.

Editor’s note:

Unlike the NES and SNES, the N64’s library for the Switch won’t be as big as many would like. Little by little, the best console experiences are coming to the online service. Outside of a few games, such as Donkey Kong 64, one might be happy with the selection on offer today.

Via: Nintendo