Kirby 64 is coming to Nintendo Switch Online for those who have contracted the expansion pack, so they can relive this beautiful experience in less than a week.

The agreed date for the return of this adventure of the pink character is May 20, so you won’t have to wait that long to feel the dose of nostalgia.

Nintendo made the announcement through its official Twitter account, where it posted a small trailer where we can see what it will look like on the company’s latest console.

Kirby 64 is coming to Nintendo Switch as part of 30th anniversary celebrationsand surely many users will relive a beautiful part of their childhood by playing it again.

Of course, the version that we will have will not look like the console launched in 1996, since it will have some improvements in the graphic section.

Forget low resolution. Image: Nintendo.

Kirby 64 comes to Nintendo Switch Online with a better look

The YouTube channel gamexplain revealed a visual comparison between the Nintendo 64 and Switch versionsrevealing that the version that will arrive soon looks much better.

In addition to having better definition and more vivid colors, it shows that they made a couple of tweaks to make everything look less boxy. If you don’t believe me, I’ll leave you the clip below.

The change in textures is very evident, and in fact it could very well pass as a recent generation game.

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards It arrived in March 2000 as the only installment of this character released for the Nintendo 64, with fun mechanics to face its 7 available worlds.

