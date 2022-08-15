British teenager Medi Harris gave more than half a second to Toussaint as the number 2 of the series. Maaike de Waard clocked the ninth time: 1.01.14. The 25-year-old De Waard took bronze in the 50 back the day before, while Toussaint finished just off the podium (fourth). At last year’s European Championships in Budapest, Toussaint took the European title in the 50 meters and finished fourth in the double distance.
In the 50-meter freestyle, Valerie van Roon (third in 24.86) and Tessa Giele (eighth in 25.14) reached the semifinals. Kim Busch (ninth in 25.22) and Sam van Nunen (fourteenth in 25.37) were eliminated because only two swimmers per country are allowed to go through. The Swedish world record holder Sarah Sjöström set the best time in the series with 24.50.
#Kira #Toussaint #fastest #100m #backstroke #series
