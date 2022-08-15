British teenager Medi Harris gave more than half a second to Toussaint as the number 2 of the series. Maaike de Waard clocked the ninth time: 1.01.14. The 25-year-old De Waard took bronze in the 50 back the day before, while Toussaint finished just off the podium (fourth). At last year’s European Championships in Budapest, Toussaint took the European title in the 50 meters and finished fourth in the double distance.