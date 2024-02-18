For more than 20 years she has become one of the most recognizable and recognized faces of our industry, but the impact of this series has managed to surprise her. The role of Luz, the empowered lawyer played by Kira Miró (Santa Brígida, Gran Canaria, 43 years old) in Alpha Males, which has just released its second season, has allowed her to experience the so-called “Netflix effect.” “I have been in the middle of Tanzania, in a Maasai village lost by the hand of God, and a Frenchman has approached me to tell me that he was loving the series,” certifies its protagonist.

And how is this total loss of anonymity managed?

It always affects. I feel judged since I leave the house. “She is taller, shorter, prettier, uglier…”, I know they are judging me. That's why my real rest is when I travel, there I regain the freedom to do what I want.

In the series the female characters are very empowered. Do you consider yourself an alpha female?

No, I am a woman raised in a patriarchy and in a sexist education that I believed myself at face value. I'm trying to build myself little by little, empower myself and put limits where they need to be. I try to survive in this world as best as possible.

She has fought against the blonde bombshell cliché. Have these roles diminished after the latest feminist wave?

I do notice a certain openness. I don't know if it's a result of age or because I no longer have the same physique, but now they let me play a lawyer or a judge. Beautiful women can play all kinds of characters, not just posh girls, prostitutes or lovers.

She is one of the actresses with the most premieres, but critics do not usually recognize her work. Does she feel undervalued?

It does not worry me. I'm not an award-winning actress, but I'm an actress who can eat this. I started when I was 20 years old and, with my ups and downs, I maintain myself. I prefer not to have recognition and continue working… although if they give me one I will not reject it.

He lived a tough childhood and knows what it's like to have an empty refrigerator. Have those years marked you?

I'm always afraid of going bankrupt again, I'm very saver. My family has risen from the ashes, so I also know that everything works out. Nothing is permanent. Neither happiness nor success, nor crisis nor drama. Today you are up, tomorrow you are down.

After being considered one of the most beautiful women in the country, do you feel more pressure as you get older?

I'm learning to accept myself, but I do feel the pressure to get older. I have an internal struggle between continuing to be the one they put among the sexiest and accepting that I am no longer that woman. I don't want to fall into the temptation of retreading the entire thing.

He defines himself as a shy person. Isn't that a quality incompatible with your profession?

I have been overcoming it thanks to theater. She was so shy that I never thought she could be an actress. I don't enjoy the photocalls and I'm not good at red carpets, I have a terrible pose. I try to get into a character, but when I went to a premiere I hid from shame.

What do you think when you see the covers of men's magazines that you starred in in the late nineties?

I feel tender for that girl eager to have a career. At the time that was normal: the actresses you admired posed and when it was your turn you did it. Some of them make me angry because she was younger and she saw me doing some pose that I wish I had skipped. I don't fight with it, it was a part of our history and we continue to evolve.