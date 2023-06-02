Florence. For little Kenyan Faith Kipyegon an enormous feat: she is the first to go below 3’50” in the 1500m (3’49”11) and takes possession of the world record which she had failed by a hair last year in Montecarlo, thirty cents from Genzebe Dibaba. A crescendo of those who have made progression weapon and art: last lap in 58”08 for the double Olympic champion. Far from the magnificent Faith, Sinta Vissa e Louis Cavalli they scramble their records: the Friulian root Ethiopian 4’01”98, the Genoese 4’03”04.

Andy Diaz rebounds where Fabrizio Donato, 17.73, and Daniele Greco, 17.70, had never arrived: 17.75 with 0.9 tailwind. An increase of five centimeters and an Italian record. Next to the name of the 27-year-old from Libertas Livorno, trained by Donato and Andrea Matarazzo, there is still the flag of Cuba. Andy has long been Italian for the state, he is not yet for the laws of sport: for the Caribbean island he had been selected for the Tokyo Games in which he had not participated. “The green light will certainly come for the Paris Olympics,” says Andy with an impressive physique, 1.91 by 80.

Home air is perfect for Leonardo Fabbri, Florentine from Bagno a Ripoli: he sends the 16-pound ball at 21.73, season record, and leaves behind the New Zealander Tom Walsh, 21.69, over 22 a few days ago, and Joe Kovacs, 21.55, second world strength after the monstrous Ryan Crouser. Gray day for Zane Weir, 9.13pm.

Fred Kerley repeats the 9″94 of Rabat, Samuele Ceccarelli sweeps away his limit anachronistic: from 10”45 to 10”13, four cents from the South African Akani Simbine. Kerley (“I want to win 100m and 200m at the Mondiaii”) doesn’t take off like a rocket but leaves the closest, the Kenyan Ferdinando Omanyala, 10”05, a good 1m away.

Filippo Tortu beats important opponents (the Cuban Mena, the Liberian Fahnbulleh) and is fourth in 20″41 in the 200m debut of the wonderful boy Erriyon Knighton, 19″89. Filippo worked on the start and on the corner. “I was focused on the first part, it went well but I paid off in the last twenty metres”.

Larissa Iapichino proves to have entered a new dimension. Immediately 6.79, four centimeters from the fresh record centered in Greece, lining up a still rusty world best (Mihambo, Vuleta, Brume, Sawyers).