Was there something prophetic about the London marathon? The image of Eliud Kipchoge, world record holder for the distance that was beaten this week in Boston, starting a test where Kelvin Kiptum (23 years old) caused a sensation with the second mark in history, was able to stage a change of era where the 23-year-old Kenyan aims to be the immediate reference of the distance. In London, in his second marathon, he flew through the final leg to win in 2.01.25, 16 seconds off Kipchoge’s record. But what caught the most attention were his partials, running positively and losing time in the second half marathon. He passed kilometer 21 in 1.01.40 and was able to do the second stage in a spectacular 59 minutes and 45 seconds. Times to think about the two-hour barrier…

It was a marathon where the new generation came willing to stay. While Kipchoge watched Kiptum’s performance from the sidelines, old legends like Kenenisa Bekele or Mo Farah understood that his time has passed. The Ethiopian, one of the three long-distance runners who has run the distance in 2.01, gave up with ten kilometers remaining, while the British, in the year of his farewell, finished in 2.10.28. And in women, in her debut over the distance, Sifan Hassan won in 2.18 after stopping twice to stretch with hip problems. But not even in that way could their rivals break the Dutch long distance runner, who wants to conquer all distances.

Kiptum made himself known in Valencia. In 2020 he was able to run the half marathon in 58.42 and last December he erased the rivals in the 42.195 kilometers to win with 2.01.53. Little was known about that young long-distance runner who had already advanced in the capital of the Turia what he did this Sunday in London. A second partial of 1.00.15 and a 10,000, between 30 and 40, of 28.05. He is 23 years old, he trains alone in Chepkorio, on the outskirts of Eldoret, and since then he is already the reference for the future of the distance. Because winning in London the way he did, asking for more from the hares, losing in distance to rivals like Kamworor and Kipruto, and flying on a rain-soaked circuit augur great things when he faces another marathon with ideal conditions. .

Hassan, for his part, delivered a show through the streets of London. At the age of 30, she made her debut in the distance after being a double Olympic champion of 5,000 and 10,000 and a double world champion and everything pointed to a failed debut, because halfway through the race she stopped twice to stretch because she had problems with her left hip. But she both times she reacted to butt with the leading group and on the finish, as usual, she did not forgive with her speed tip. Her victims were Peres Jepchirchir, Olympic champion in Tokyo and the last winner in London, Yelamzerf Yehualaw.