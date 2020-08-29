After the left leader Katja Kipping, her co-chairman Bernd Riexinger has also announced that he will not run for the top position again in October. The 64-year-old announced this on Saturday in a written declaration to the federal executive committee and other party bodies, which the German press agency has received.

The dual leadership was elected a good eight years ago in battle votes. With the withdrawal of the two chairmen, the left is now facing a personnel change at the party congress in Erfurt from October 30th to November 1st.

Kipping had already announced in a letter to the party committees on Friday that he would no longer run. It was “time to start something new,” wrote the 42-year-old.

Riexinger now wrote in his five-page statement: “I was very happy to do the work as party chairman and I am proud that we have built and developed Die Linke into an all-German party that is now a stable force in the German party system.” “Continue to work with enthusiasm and optimism for a strong left”.

Withdrawal out of respect for the party statutes

The withdrawal of the two comes as no surprise. According to the statutes, no party office should be held by the same member for more than eight years.

Kipping justified her withdrawal with respect for the party statutes: “Intra-party democracy means that every office is a temporary office – and that’s a good thing.” Eight years at the party leadership would have demanded a lot from her. “We are known to be a lively party that sometimes likes to fight with each other.”

The Baden-Württemberg trade unionist Riexinger is assigned to the left wing of the party. He has also been a member of the Bundestag since 2017, as has Kipping, who has been a member of parliament since 2005.

The left actually wanted to elect a new party executive in June. Due to the corona pandemic, the party conference was postponed to the weekend from October 30th to November 1st.

Successor so far unclear

It is still unclear who could succeed Kipping and Riexinger. The Hessian parliamentary group leader Janine Wissler and the Thuringian parliamentary group leader Susanne Hennig-Wellsow are being discussed as possible candidates for the party chairmanship.

Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow thanked Kipping for her work in recent years. “In difficult times you took on responsibility and I always felt that you were well supported”, he wrote on the short message service Twitter.

Her long-time parliamentary colleague Stefan Liebich tweeted: “We are fighting together for new left majorities. Whatever point. “

SPD Vice Kevin Kühnert also wrote on Twitter: “Great respect for many struggles in recent years, for your empathy and the persistence in helping social movements to be heard and seen. I am happy that you can continue to be expected. “(Dpa)