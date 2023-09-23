Patrick Kipngeno, double world champion in vertical climbing, and Philemon Kiriago, winner of the Sierre-Zinal, the cathedral, in August, share a life lesson with a huge smile, while preparing in Mammoth Lakes, at the foot of the National Park from Yosemite (California), for the last test of the regular Golden Trail Series calendar. “I only work to eat, ten euros a day, not one more effort.” Both are expecting a child in the coming months, perhaps that has led these Kenyans to dominate the trail universe, a family need and a national odyssey: “Kenyan people don’t like the mountains, but we want to show that we are capable.” to do even more difficult things.” They are the antiheroes of the background, the pioneers in charge of showing their compatriots that there are also victories above the clouds.

Kiriago started running when he was 12 because his friends did it. He aspired to get the physique to be a police officer and earn money. “It’s just a business,” he thought then. Kipngeno started later, at 23, and applied that same ambition. “There is someone like me who has been world champion twice and you want to be like him.” At that time, before Eliud Kipchoge – world marathon record holder – the reference was Abel Kirui. They both arrived at the mountain by chance, trying their luck in races from their club, Run2gether, in Longonot, near Nairobi, with peaks close to 3,000 meters.

They are not slow athletes on asphalt: both have gone under 63 minutes in a half marathon. But it’s not enough. “We can’t compete with the best,” Kipngeno acknowledges. Meanwhile, his partner talks about “specialization” and the capacity for sacrifice. “Running at the same pace, even if it is less than three minutes per kilometer, is easy. You just have to maintain it. In the mountains you have to use all gears. It is tactical, running vertically is much more difficult,” he emphasizes.

His recipe is commitment, training without shortcuts. “You can’t go from the bottom to the top, it’s done little by little.” His hardest weeks are 150 kilometers, with two days of mountaineering, a long session, another of speed and a final one of changes of pace. The competition week is something else, they take the idea of ​​“saving energy” literally. Sessions that rarely exceed 45 minutes or ten kilometers. Some of their competitors summarize their feeling when they see them walking towards breakfast: “It’s incredible how people who run so fast are able to walk so slowly.”

What they promise as training easy – a term with a double meaning, due to its ease and low pace – begins with a first kilometer at 6:38; affordable, even if it is on the rise. The third, already with a slope of 5%, drops below 5:00 while the Californians chant at them as they pass. Things heat up and in the blink of an eye the pace drops below 3:00 at times: after a stretch of three kilometers below 3:30 they are unattainable for any motivated amateur. With the clock stopped, they defend their session, a simple walk for them. ¿Easy? “Easy for Kenya” (easy for Kenyans).

They never skip the discipline, so they rest while other athletes visit the Mammoth hot springs. “If we were at home, we would take a walk, but since we don’t know the places, we stay in the room.” The good relationship between the athletes in the Golden Trail Series concentration favors their integration. Details like keeping an eye on them at airports in the absence of their manager or finding them a costume for a theme party. His perpetual gratitude – his fetish phrase is “we are blessed” (we are blessed) – and the sense of humor they demonstrate in a few words does the rest. “It’s humanity, that allows you to automatically interact with people.” Perhaps that is why they guide routes for a wide audience in Austria, their place of residence, without charging for it. “We do it to motivate people to keep running.”

Their demonstration came in Sierre-Zinal, where they topped a podium with three Kenyan flags. Kipngeno led on the climb and Kiriago overtook him as he came down the slope. “Winning is not the most important thing,” emphasizes the first, who speaks of the beauty of the place, of integrity, of the best person winning. That’s why when his compatriot arrived, he handed her over with a clap. Thus came the great victory of his career at just 21 years old. “Winning a big race is not a joke, it is the result of all my teammates who push me in training, but I didn’t win Sierre-Zinal, it was Run2gether.” That collective militancy, the tracksuit that they never take off.

A national pride, a responsibility. “Precisely because I am good at running, I must run,” emphasizes Kipngeno, 30, someone who has spent a decade at a threshold of two kilos above or below. His compatriot assumes the privilege of competing in the United States, the metropolis of a sport that does not give away visas to Africa: “All Kenyans have to fight to the death to make our country proud.” If Kenya doesn’t go to the mountain, they will take the mountain to Kenya. Runners, pioneers and prophets.

Rémi Bonnet wins the last regular race of the Goldens

Rémi Bonnet won the Mamoth 26K on Friday, the last of the six events on the regular calendar of the Golden Trail Series, held in a Californian ski resort at the foot of Yosemite National Park. The Swiss won (1h54m49s) against the attacks of the Kenyans; first Patrick Kipngeno and then Philemon Kiriago. The two got lost on several occasions on an insufficiently marked route and reached the finish line with two more kilometers on their account. Chad Hall, second, was disqualified for cutting and missing a passing checkpoint. Dani Osanz was fifth and Álex García, eleventh.

The Romanian Florea Madalina got lost when she was leading the race in the last kilometers. Judith Wyder, the favorite, was about 15 seconds behind and achieved her second victory of the year (2h18m21s). The best Spanish was Malen Osa, fifth. Julia Font was eleventh and Sara Alonso, thirteenth. After the six races of the general calendar, the Golden will be decided at the Il Golfo Dell’Isola (Italy) between October 19 and 22. Bonnet leads the men’s classification with a wide margin over his pursuers: Roberto Delorenzi, Manuel Merillas, Eli Hemming and Kipngeno. Meanwhile, the women’s competition is planned as a head-to-head between Wyder and Sophia Laukli, the American who leads the ranking.

