In a world that was forced to reinvent itself during the pandemic, a story of hope and education emerges from the heart of Peru. 'Mission Kipi', a Peruvian film. Starring a robot girl, this film brings education and joy to the most remote areas of the country. The creator of this innovative project is Professor Walter Vásquez, who demonstrates that diversity can be transformed into an opportunity. This film arrives in Peruvian cinemas with great expectations about this inspiring story.

The film directed by Sonaly Tuesta has been recognized with the 2021 Alternative Production Award from the Ministry of Culture and has participated in international festivals. In 2021 he won the Alternative Production Award from the Ministry of Culture, and in 2024 he participated in the Malaga Festival.

What is the movie 'Mission Kipi' about?

In the midst of the pandemic, Walter Velasquez, a rural teacher in Peru, faces his students dropping out of school due to Covid-19. Without connectivity, he creates Kipi, an educational robot made of technological scrap, to teach in remote communities. Together, they bring learning and hope, overcoming obstacles and demonstrating that education and technology can transcend barriers, inspiring through their journey through the Peruvian mountains and the exchange of knowledge with communities. This docudrama, awarded by the Peruvian Ministry of Culture, is a tribute to the resilient spirit of communities and the importance of education.

'Kipi Mission', has as its main character the professor Walter Velásquez, creator of the robot. Photo: EFE Agency

When is the movie 'Mission Kipi' released?

The premiere of 'Misión Kipi' is scheduled for that Thursday, March 21. This is the first film produced by Sonaly Tuesta, former host of the program 'Costumbres'. The film promises to win the hearts of the public with a powerful message of struggle and perseverance.

Trailer for 'Mission Kipi'

Who are the protagonists of the film 'Misión Kipi'?

The protagonists are Kipi, a robot girl, and Professor Walter Velásquez, creator of this innovative idea. Through their journey, they face challenges and learn from the most remote communities in Peru. This film offers a message about the power of human ingenuity and technology to overcome obstacles in times of crisis.

Walter Velásquez and the director of 'Misión Kipi', Sonaly Tuesta. Photo: Andina

Where to watch the movie 'Mission Kipi'?

'Misión Kipi' will be available in theaters nationwide, including cities such as Lima, Arequipa, Trujillo, Chiclayo and Cusco. Distribution is handled by Tondero, which ensures that this inspiring story reaches a wide audience. This documentary will premiere at Cinépolis. Below, we offer you the places and times available in the Cinépolis theaters so you don't miss the premiere: