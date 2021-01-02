After a difficult year, the MDAX company is in the starting blocks to get started again. From Stefan Riedel

While demand in the larger forklifts business segment was still declining recently, the higher-margin Warehouse Technology division recorded double-digit growth rates in incoming orders in the third quarter. Fully automated logistics processes that control the flow of materials in warehouses, factories and distribution centers will continue to expand after the corona pandemic in view of the e-commerce boom. In the financial forecast of the Kion management for 2020, the operating profit of 465 to 545 million euros is well below the 851 million euros of the previous year.

At the same time, the expected order intake of 8.9 to 9.6 billion euros will clearly exceed the corridor of 7.85 to 8.45 billion euros in sales. The latest price dip after the capital increase offers a good entry opportunity. With the gross proceeds of 813 million euros, Kion wants to bring the debt back to the level it was before the Corona crisis and at the same time invest money in new products and the China business. In view of the catch-up potential, the share is cheap.



Our recommendation: Buy.

Source: BÖRSEONLINE