2022 was a year of important growth too KINTO, the third global brand of the Toyota group dedicated to innovative mobility services and pillar of the transformation process of the Japanese conglomerate into a Mobility Company. In particular, KINTO One, the Toyota and Lexus long-term rental with an all-inclusive formula, closed the year with a fleet of over 9,100 cars, for growth equal to +110 percentage points compared to 2021), with a share of around 6% of total Toyota and Lexus registrations in Italy.

KINTO Share, the car sharing service, continues its expansion on the territory with a fleet of 200 electrified cars, available at 64 collection stations in 23 Provinces and 4 airports. KINTO Join, the car pooling service covers an area of 55,000 potential users of public and private companies, and KINTO Go, the multimodal mobility app, has recorded more than 250,000 downloads.

“A 2022 of exceptional growth is coming to an end for KINTO Italia, a new company of the Toyota Group set up just over a year ago, which saw extremely flattering results. Results that would not have been possible to achieve without the precious teamwork carried out together with our dealers in the official Toyota and Lexus network – said Mauro Caruccio, CEO of Toyota Financial Services Italia and CEO and Chairman of KINTO Italia – Also in 2023 I am sure that we will be able to intercept the emerging mobility needs on the territory, offering the market our financial solutions and even more exclusive, flexible and customizable services such as, for example, KINTO Flex, the short-term rental with flexible subscription, which we will introduce during the year and which will enrich the already wide range of brand mobility solutions”.