The official page of Kinnikuman Perfect Origin He is the one who made the announcement that we will have the premiere of this anime during the month of July. According to the information, this series will be in the “Agaru Anime” block that airs almost at midnight in Japan through the TBS network and other stations.

Let's not lose sight of the fact that this is the long-awaited return of a character who is very beloved in Japan and who has seen some fortune beyond the Land of the Rising Sun. It doesn't even sound crazy that some streaming service in our region immediately takes over its rights to offer it to its subscribers.

Likewise, we already have information about the staff that will bring this project to life: Akira Sato (Release the Spyce) is the director at Production IG, then Makoto Fukami (Psycho-Pass) is in the scripts section, Hirotaka Marufuji (better known for working on Lupine The Third) is designing the characters and Yasuharu Takanashi – who worked on Naruto Shippuden – is doing the music.

On the character side we have Mamoru Miyano as Kinnikuman, Akira Kamiya as Mayumi Kinniku and Prince Kamehame.

What is Kinnikuman about?

Kinnikuman is a series created in Japan by the team Yoshinori Nakai and Takashi Shimada, who are better known as Yudetamago.

The story follows the life of Suguru Kinniku who is a superhero who must win a wrestling tournament to remain Prince Kinniku. It is worth noting that this manga is so popular that it has several anime adaptations, video games, and much more. Even in Latin America we had a sequel called Kid Músculo.

Kinnikuman Perfect Origin aims to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the original anime which premiered in April 2023. Are you excited about this return? Follow the conversation in our Discord.

