As officially confirmed, Kingston FURY And G2 Esports have decided to join forces, creating a partnership potentially able to give fans of both brands many really interesting products.

Kingston’s DRAM memories and SSDs will allow players of the competitive scene to give their best in their matches in various games thanks to the potential of their cutting-edge machines, as the specialized memory company presents several excellent products under this. point of view. However, this is not the only point that will be touched by the collaboration between Kingston FURY and G2 Esports.

Below is the declaration of Robert AllenMarketing Director, Kingston EMEA, who spoke about the situation:

Kingston recently reintroduced memory products with the launch of Kingston FURY, a gaming division built with the needs of gamers and enthusiasts in mind. For this reason we are very excited to welcome the G2 team to the Kingston family. We look forward to working with Carlos and the guys on the team once again as we introduce ourselves to their fans again.

Here are the words of Carlos ‘Ocelote’ Rodriguezfounder and CEO of G2 Esports excited about the new collaboration:

I have been working with Kingston for a long time, both as a partner and as a user of the hardware offering. I have been using their solutions for years, both for play and for work. I love the brand, the people who work there and the innovative attitude they seem to have with everything they touch with their hands.

The goal is to allow both companies in continuous expansion to offer shortly dedicated and creative content for their fans, of which we unfortunately have no details yet, but which will be unveiled for sure over the next few weeks, in order to continue the partnership just launched and full of potential for the two leading companies in the sector.