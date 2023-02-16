Real Madrid is preparing a revolution within the club for the following season, the bulk of the club’s squad has reached seniority and the intention of the board of directors is clear: to renew the squad, releasing several of its veterans and signing blood fresh that can start a new era within the box of the capital of Spain.
The reality is that Florentino Pérez knows that this stage is inevitable and he has experienced it over the last few years, saying goodbye to iconic people from the club such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Keylor Navas, Sergio Ramos, Casemiro and others. For this reason, the meringues will carry out at least one movement for each area of the field, including the attack, where although the priority is to sign a ‘9’, the arrival of a winger that competes with Vinicius and Rodrygo and covers the possible loss of Asensio. The name they like the most at the Bernabéu is Kingsley Coman, but they know that signing him won’t be easy.
The sports area holds the French winger in high esteem for the game, as they really like his ability to play on both flanks as well as his assisting nature and even his proximity to the goal. And although they do not rule out having contact with the people of Kingsley and Bayern Munich itself, they understand that their signing is very far away due to the recent renewal of the France national team player through the ranks of the German team who has the former PSG heavily armored .
