In the second match of IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals defeated Kings XI Punjab in the Super Over. Like last year, Kagiso Rabada was the hero of the super over this time too. So far in the history of IPL, only 10 times the match has been decided through Super Over. With the defeat in the super over, an embarrassing record was added with Kings XI Punjab. Punjab has scored the least 2 runs in a super over. Never had this happened before. The same Rabada has become the lowest bowler in the Super Over.

Here is the super over

In this match played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the first two teams scored 157 runs in 20-20 overs at the loss of eight wickets each. After this the super over was played to get the result of the match. In the super over, Punjab had a target of three runs in front of Delhi, which Delhi easily achieved.

KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran came from the Punjab team to open the batting first in the Super Over. Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer expressed confidence in Rabada. While Rabada gave two runs on the first ball, Rahul and Puran were dismissed on the second and third ball. After this Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant came to bat for Delhi. These two easily won their team in just two balls.

Rabada set a new record

In IPL 2019, the match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders was decided through Super Over. In the Super Over, Rabada defended the lowest run in IPL history. Delhi’s team could score only 10 runs in the super over. Kagiso Rabada gave the team victory by giving only seven runs in front of Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik and Robin Uthappa. This time Kagiso Rabada has become the lowest bowler in the Super Over.

Know when and when the IPL was over

2009: Yusuf Pathan’s explosive batting in the match played in Cape Town, Rajasthan Royals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders.

2010: Kings XI Punjab defeated Chennai Super Kings without Dhoni. Punjab chased 10 runs in the super over easily.

2013: Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers vs Royal Challengers by 5 runs.

2013: Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Delhi Capitals.

2014: Rajasthan Royals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders.

2015: Kings XI Punjab defeated Rajasthan Royals.

2016: Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Lions.

2019: Delhi Capitals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders.

2019: Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad.

