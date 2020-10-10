The 24th match of the Indian Premier 2020 is being played between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). In this match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Kolkata captain Dinesh Karthik won the toss and decided to bat first.

Scorecard

This was the journey of Punjab

The team captained by Lokesh Rahul started their journey with a defeat in the Super Over but returned to beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the next match. After this, the team has lost four matches in a row. Kings XI lost to Rajasthan Royals (RR), Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

KKR at number four

Talking about Dinesh Karthik’s team, KKR Kolkata Knight Riders, his effort would like to continue the journey of victory. KKR lost in their first match against Mumbai Indians. After this, KKR won three matches in the next four. He defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.

Head to head

Talking about the matches between the two teams, KKR has an upper hand. Kolkata has won 17 matches while Punjab has won 8 matches. Kolkata has won the last three matches.

Expected Playing – XI

Kings xi punjab

KL Rahul (captain), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Prabhasimran Singh (wicketkeeper), Nicholas Puran, Mandeep Singh, Mujib ur Rehman, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Arshdeep Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders

Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (captain / wicketkeeper), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakraborty