Today, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Delhi Capitals (DC) face off in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Delhi have 14 points from nine matches and are at the top of the table. After today’s win, his place in the playoffs will be almost confirmed. Punjab has only 6 points from 9 matches and will have to win all the remaining matches to reach the playoffs. In the match, Delhi Capitals won the toss and won the toss against Kings XI Punjab. He scored 164 runs at the loss of 5 wickets. Shikhar Dhawan scored an unbeaten 106 for him the most. This is his second consecutive century. He became the first batsman to do so.

IPL: Punjab and Delhi clash in Dubai, see here ball by ball commentary of the match

2 wickets fell in the sixth over of Murugan’s innings

Punjab suffered a double blow in Murugan Ashwin’s over when Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal returned to the pavilion. Gayle was bowled by Murugan on the second ball of this sixth over of the innings. Gayle scored 3 fours and 2 sixes in his innings of 13 balls. Then Mayank Agarwal (5) was run out on the 5th ball. Punjab score 56 runs for 3 wickets

Captain KL Rahul cheaply out

The first blow to Punjab, KL Rahul (15) was caught by Akshar Patel at the hands of Daniel Symes. The wicket fell on the second ball of the third over. Score 17/1

Punjab’s innings started

Punjab’s innings commences, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal on ground, first over to Daniel Symes. The third ball was no ball. With this, Punjab’s account opened. KL Rahul’s big six on freehit. It was also KL Rahul’s 100th six in the IPL.

Thrill of delhi innings

Delhi Capitals have targeted 165 runs in front of Kings XI Punjab. Winning the toss, Delhi came out to bat first and scored 164 for five wickets in the allotted 20 overs thanks to an unbeaten 106 from opener Shikhar Dhawan. Dhawan, who became the first batsman to score two consecutive centuries in IPL history, faced 61 balls and hit 12 fours and three sixes. Mohammad Sami took the most two wickets from Punjab.

Shimron Hetmyer out on last ball

On the last ball of the innings, Mohammed Shami bowled Shimron Hetmyer. He scored 10 runs in 6 balls. Score 164-5

Shikhar Dhawan created history

Shikhar Dhawan completed his second consecutive century with two runs off Arshdeep on the fourth ball of the 19th over. This is the first time in IPL history that a batsman has done so. He played 57 balls to reach here.

Batsmen who have scored two or more centuries in a season of IPL

4 centuries: Virat Kohli (RCB), 2016

2 Centuries: Chris Gayle (RCB), 2011

2 Centuries: Hashim Amla (KXIP), 2017

2 centuries: Shane Watson (CSK), 2018

2 Centuries: Shikhar Dhawan (DC), 2020

Shami dismissed Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis (9) was caught by Mohammed Shami at the hands of Mayank Agarwal. The wicket fell on the third ball of the 18th over. Score 141/4

Pant out at 14

The team’s score had just crossed 100 runs that Glenn Maxwell had Rishabh Pant (14) caught by Mayank Agarwal. Score 106/3

Captain Shreyas Iyer out, Ashwin wicket

On the third ball of the 9th over, Murugan Ashwin got Shreyas Iyer caught by KL Rahul. He scored 14 runs in 12 balls. Score 73/2

Shikhar Dhawan completed the fifty in 28 balls

On the second ball of the 9th over, Shikhar Dhawan hit a half-century in 28 balls off Murugan Ashwin. This is his fourth consecutive 50+ score.

Fifty in 5.3 overs

Delhi Capitals did lose the wicket of Prithvi Shaw early, but Shikhar Dhawan Dhansu is batting. As a result Delhi’s 50 runs were completed in 5.3 overs.

Jimmy Neesham out of the earth

Prithvi Shaw, the young batsman who has been battling form for the last few matches, could not do anything special today. He was caught by Glenn Maxwell off James Neesham for 7 runs. This wicket fell on the second ball of the fourth over. Score 25/1

Delhi’s innings started

Delhi Capitals innings start, Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan at ground, first over to Glenn Maxwell. On the very first ball, Prithvi took a sing and opened the account of himself and the team.

Playing-xi

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (wk / c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Puran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, James Neesham, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi and Arshadip Singh

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Marcus Stonis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada, Daniel Semmes, Shimron Hetmeyer, Akshar Patel

Gail has gained strength

Despite the excellent batting of the tournament’s top two scorer openers Lokesh Rahul (525) and Mayank Agarwal (393), Punjab have struggled to win. However, the return of Chris Gayle has strengthened the batting further. Gayle has played in the last two matches and the team has won in both.

It is possible if there are summits

As far as Delhi is concerned, opener Shikhar Dhawan has been a big contributor to the team’s wins in the last few matches. Shikhar has been scoring above 50 consecutive runs from the last three innings.

Face to face

Total Matches: 25

Punjab won: 14

Delhi won: 11

Top performer

Bating: DC: Shikhar Dhawan (9 matches 359 runs) KXIP: Lokesh Rahul (9 matches, 525 runs)

Boling: DC: Kagiso Rabada (9 matches, 19 wickets) KXIP: Mohammad Shami (9 matches, 14 wickets)